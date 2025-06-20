Small Businesses to Convene at CVMSDC "Business Opportunity Conference" in Charleston, SC, Aug. 3-5
The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will host its annual Business Opportunity Conference (BOC25) in Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 3-5.
Charleston, SC, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will host its 48th annual Business Opportunity Conference (BOC25) on Aug. 3-5 at the Marriott Lockwood in Charleston, South Carolina. In addition to a welcome reception hosted at the International African American Museum, the two-day business program will highlight the theme of Accessible Connections, in alignment with intentional efforts by The Council to make access and inclusion integral parts of doing business.
This year’s conference will feature a scholarship swing golf tournament, along with a series of workshops for corporate partners, small business owners and certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) – featuring keynote speakers, networking sessions, panel discussions, Open Roundtable “Business Connections” matchmaking between corporations and business owners, an artisans vendor market and an awards reception to recognize top small business performers and corporations. CVMSDC also will recognize young entrepreneurs from the student pitch competition as part of the conference and hold a free student workshop on entrepreneurship as a career path. Registration is open with $200 off for all small business owners to attend this impactful conference. The title sponsor for BOC25 is SONOCO.
CVMSDC President & CEO Dominique Milton said: “True progress begins with access. At CVMSDC, we believe that making meaningful connections isn’t just about networking—it’s also about breaking down barriers, unlocking opportunities, and ensuring that our small business community has access to the resources they need to develop and grow their companies.”
Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for small business owners and certified MBEs by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with corporate partners and promoting business development through its four key pillars of advocacy, certification, connections and development. For more information or to register for BOC25, visit the CVMSDC website.
