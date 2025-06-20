Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between MTG Services, LLC and to an Individual Investor
Roswell, GA, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful sale of MTG Services, LLC, an Individual Investor.
MTG Services, LLC is a financial service provider offering spend management solutions, recruiting services, and loan origination and servicing consulting to banks, credit unions, institutional investors, mortgage banks, loan servicers, and other financial institutions.
nationwide. Based in Roswell, Georgia, the company was established in 2013 and is managed by a team of industry veterans, each with over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. MTG’s approach blends its demonstrated process expertise with optimized consulting tactics to create and subsequently implement robust strategies for its clients. The company’s diverse client base originates over $400 billion in mortgage loans, services tens of millions of loans, and serves millions of customers annually.
The buyer is an individual investor with over 20 years of experience as a Senior Executive in the Real Estate industry. His deep industry expertise, perspective, and leadership experiences are the perfect to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.
“It was a genuine pleasure working with James to support the sale of MTG Services. James is a veteran in the spend management and cost containment services industry, and his expertise in the market proved invaluable during the course of the transaction. The individual investor brought to bear a level of experience and professionalism that rivals the largest acquirers, and we look forward to watching their continued success in the space and hope to work together again in the future.” - James Roberts, Senior Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
