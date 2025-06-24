SottoPelle® Recognizes Judith Ngulefac, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, FNP-C, DOT-CME, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Decatur, GA, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Experience the Future of Hormone Optimization with Dr. Judith Ngulefac, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, FNP-C, DOT-CME – where cutting-edge science meets personalized care. As a distinguished leader in Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), Dr. Ngulefac offers an exclusive, comprehensive approach to hormone optimization that has transformed the lives of countless high-achieving professionals, executives, and individuals seeking premium healthcare solutions. Her state-of-the-art hormone therapy services encompass specialized programs for men, women, and transgender individuals, including advanced testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and customized hormone management protocols designed to enhance vitality, performance, and overall quality of life.
Drawing from over 14 years of elite medical expertise, Dr. Ngulefac brings an unparalleled level of precision to hormone health management. As a double board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, she employs sophisticated diagnostic techniques and cutting-edge treatment methodologies to create optimal hormone optimization programs. Her exclusive approach combines advanced hormone assessment, personalized treatment strategies, and meticulous monitoring to help her distinguished clientele achieve optimal wellness and peak performance in every aspect of their lives.
Dr. Ngulefac’s holistic understanding of the intricate relationship between hormonal balance and overall well-being sets her practice apart as the premier destination for those seeking excellence in hormone therapy.
Dr. Ngulefac’s approach to healthcare is rooted in the belief that mental health is an integral part of overall wellness, deserving the same level of attention as physical health. With her extensive experience, she conducts comprehensive psychiatric evaluations, tailoring treatment plans that are uniquely suited to each individual’s needs. Through regular follow-up visits, she carefully monitors symptoms and tracks the effectiveness of treatments, ensuring the highest quality of care.
One of Dr. Ngulefac’s notable strengths is her commitment to providing therapeutic interventions that encompass education, medication management, and counseling. This multifaceted approach reflects her dedication to addressing a wide range of mental health challenges.
At the core of Dr. Ngulefac’s practice is a nurturing and healing environment. She fosters an atmosphere of trust, respect, and dignity, forging strong relationships with clients and their families. Her patient-centered philosophy empowers individuals to take charge of their mental well-being, leading to greater happiness and improved health.
Judith Ngulefac, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, FNP-C, DOT-CME, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since February 2025.
To view additional information about Judith Ngulefac, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, FNP-C, DOT-CME, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-decatur-georgia-judith-ngulefac-dnp-aprn-pmhnp-bc-fnp-c/.
Provider Information:
Judith Ngulefac, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, FNP-C, DOT-CME
Mindbodysoul Mental Health & Family Practice LLC
1766 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033
(470) 746-3142
mindbodysoulmentalhealth@gmail.com
mindbodysoulmentalhealth.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
