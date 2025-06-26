SottoPelle® Recognizes Tai Ajani, DNP, AGNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Laurel, MD, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Tai Ajani, DNP, AGNP-BC, PMHNP-BC brings over two decades of healthcare experience with a distinct focus on integrative hormone optimization and mental wellness. As a certified SottoPelle BHRT provider with dual board certifications in Adult-Gerontology and Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, she offers comprehensive care that addresses the vital connection between hormonal health and mental well-being.
At MindBodyPinnacle Mental Health in Laurel, Dr. Ajani specializes in bio-identical hormone replacement therapy alongside mental health services. Her expertise in both fields enables her to provide thorough treatment plans that consider the complex interplay between hormonal balance and mental health.
Her extensive academic background includes a Bachelor of Science from Missouri Western State University, a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from the University of Maryland University College, and a Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University. Dr. Ajani further advanced her expertise by earning a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Massachusetts Global, with a specialization in Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing (Lifespan).
Dr. Ajani's combination of advanced certifications and clinical experience enables her to deliver evidence-based, patient-centered care that embraces a truly holistic approach to health and wellness.
Tai Ajani, DNP, AGNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since February 2025.
To view additional information about Tai Ajani, DNP, AGNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-laurel-maryland-tai-ajani-np/.
Provider Information:
Tai Ajani, DNP, AGNP-BC, PMHNP-BC
MindBody Pinnacle Health
9811 Mallard Drive, Suite 210, Laurel, MD 20708
(443) 713-8643
www.mindbodypinnaclehealth.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Categories