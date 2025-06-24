The Zero Balance Club Launches Free Budgeting App to Help People Eliminate Debt, Track Cashflow, and Plan for a Secure Financial Future with Zero-Based Budgeting
The Zero Balance Club has launched a free budgeting app designed to help users eliminate debt, plan for retirement, and manage their cashflow with zero-based budgeting. Created by a finance expert with international experience, the app helps users assign every dollar a job and prepare for high-expense months. Optional personalized coaching is also available for those seeking extra support.
Temecula, CA, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Zero Balance Club, a modern budgeting support initiative, proudly announces the release of its new free mobile app for iOS and Android. The app is designed to help individuals regain control of their personal finances using a clear, easy-to-follow system based on zero-based budgeting.
By assigning every dollar of income a specific job — whether toward bills, savings, or fun — users can ensure that their monthly budget always balances to zero. The app also includes a cashflow projection feature, which highlights upcoming months with higher-than-usual expenses, such as car insurance or seasonal costs. This helps users stay ahead of surprises and plan more confidently.
“I built this while working full-time in a French luxury group,” says Lionel, founder of The Zero Balance Club. “I'm living in the U.S., where people are constantly spending and deeply in debt, but I also grew up in Switzerland — and now even Swiss people are starting to struggle with rising costs. They’ve started using the app too. This problem is global. The need for smarter budgeting is universal.”
While the app is entirely free, The Zero Balance Club also offers optional personalized coaching for those who want extra support building their financial plan.
Download and Contact Information:
App available now on the App Store and Google Play (search “Zero Balance Club”)
eBook: www.amazon.com/dp/B0FCDPVD5G
Email: hello@zerobalanceclub.com
Instagram: @TheZeroBalanceClub
By assigning every dollar of income a specific job — whether toward bills, savings, or fun — users can ensure that their monthly budget always balances to zero. The app also includes a cashflow projection feature, which highlights upcoming months with higher-than-usual expenses, such as car insurance or seasonal costs. This helps users stay ahead of surprises and plan more confidently.
“I built this while working full-time in a French luxury group,” says Lionel, founder of The Zero Balance Club. “I'm living in the U.S., where people are constantly spending and deeply in debt, but I also grew up in Switzerland — and now even Swiss people are starting to struggle with rising costs. They’ve started using the app too. This problem is global. The need for smarter budgeting is universal.”
While the app is entirely free, The Zero Balance Club also offers optional personalized coaching for those who want extra support building their financial plan.
Download and Contact Information:
App available now on the App Store and Google Play (search “Zero Balance Club”)
eBook: www.amazon.com/dp/B0FCDPVD5G
Email: hello@zerobalanceclub.com
Instagram: @TheZeroBalanceClub
Contact
Zero Balance ClubContact
Lionel Buhler
925-708-4864
www.amazon.com/dp/B0FCDPVD5G
Lionel Buhler
925-708-4864
www.amazon.com/dp/B0FCDPVD5G
Categories