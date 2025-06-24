The Zero Balance Club Launches Free Budgeting App to Help People Eliminate Debt, Track Cashflow, and Plan for a Secure Financial Future with Zero-Based Budgeting

The Zero Balance Club has launched a free budgeting app designed to help users eliminate debt, plan for retirement, and manage their cashflow with zero-based budgeting. Created by a finance expert with international experience, the app helps users assign every dollar a job and prepare for high-expense months. Optional personalized coaching is also available for those seeking extra support.