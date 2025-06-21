WELLFIT Redefines Home Fitness with New Incline/Decline Walking Pad
WELLFIT, the wellness-forward brand redefining at-home movement, has unveiled its latest innovation: the WELLFIT Incline/Decline Portable Walking Pad — a compact under-desk treadmill designed for small spaces, smarter workouts, and everyday movement at home or in the office.
Saint-Laurent, Canada, June 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Building on WELLFIT’s mission to make daily fitness accessible and effective, this walking pad blends intuitive features like 10% incline & 8% decline, smart app integration, and a whisper-quiet motor — all in a sleek, space-saving footprint.
Smarter Movement, Smarter Design
Unlike traditional flat walking pads, this model offers a rare combination of manual incline and decline settings (Incline: 3%, 6%, 10%; Decline: 3%, 5%, 8%), simulating real-world terrain for a more effective walking or jogging session. Whether training for a hike, boosting daily calorie burn, or easing joint pressure during downhill simulation, users enjoy customizable resistance that fits their goals.
Compact Yet Powerful
Despite weighing just 29 lbs, the WELLFIT walking pad supports up to 265 lbs thanks to a reinforced alloy steel frame. A 2.5HP quiet motor supports speeds up to 4 MPH, while the 5-layer shock-absorbent belt protects knees and joints — ideal for longer sessions or recovery use.
App-Connected Fitness
This isn’t just a treadmill — it’s a connected fitness tool. The WELLFIT walking pad syncs via Bluetooth with Apple Health, Kinomap, and the WELLFIT App, enabling users to:
Access scenic walking simulations
Join global fitness challenges
Track real-time performance
Control the treadmill via voice commands or remote
No subscription required — just sync and start moving.
Made for Modern Life
Whether tucked under a standing desk, placed in a home studio, or slid beneath a sofa, this treadmill’s ultra-slim profile (only 11.2 inches wide) makes it perfect for apartments, home offices, or dorm rooms. No assembly needed — just unbox and walk.
Who It’s For
Remote workers seeking movement without interrupting meetings
Fitness beginners or recovery users needing low-impact, varied training
Apartment dwellers who value quiet, compact gear
Wellness lovers ready to upgrade their daily steps with incline/decline workouts
Due to high demand, availability may vary. To purchase or sign up for restock notifications, visit the product page:
Price: $399.99
Now available: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CFBBVNP6
About WELLFIT
WELLFIT a health-forward fitness brand focused on designing smart, compact workout solutions tailored for modern home life. With a mission to empower individuals — especially women and families — to embrace daily movement, WELLFIT transforms any corner into a wellness zone.
Media Contact:
YUNDONG
support@cozyinnhome.com
+(281）657-5214
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CFBBVNP6
