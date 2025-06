WELLFIT Redefines Home Fitness with New Incline/Decline Walking Pad

Saint-Laurent, Canada, June 21, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Building on WELLFIT’s mission to make daily fitness accessible and effective, this walking pad blends intuitive features like 10% incline & 8% decline, smart app integration, and a whisper-quiet motor — all in a sleek, space-saving footprint.Smarter Movement, Smarter DesignUnlike traditional flat walking pads, this model offers a rare combination of manual incline and decline settings (Incline: 3%, 6%, 10%; Decline: 3%, 5%, 8%), simulating real-world terrain for a more effective walking or jogging session. Whether training for a hike, boosting daily calorie burn, or easing joint pressure during downhill simulation, users enjoy customizable resistance that fits their goals.Compact Yet PowerfulDespite weighing just 29 lbs, the WELLFIT walking pad supports up to 265 lbs thanks to a reinforced alloy steel frame. A 2.5HP quiet motor supports speeds up to 4 MPH, while the 5-layer shock-absorbent belt protects knees and joints — ideal for longer sessions or recovery use.App-Connected FitnessThis isn’t just a treadmill — it’s a connected fitness tool. The WELLFIT walking pad syncs via Bluetooth with Apple Health, Kinomap, and the WELLFIT App, enabling users to:Access scenic walking simulationsJoin global fitness challengesTrack real-time performanceControl the treadmill via voice commands or remoteNo subscription required — just sync and start moving.Made for Modern LifeWhether tucked under a standing desk, placed in a home studio, or slid beneath a sofa, this treadmill’s ultra-slim profile (only 11.2 inches wide) makes it perfect for apartments, home offices, or dorm rooms. No assembly needed — just unbox and walk.Who It’s ForRemote workers seeking movement without interrupting meetingsFitness beginners or recovery users needing low-impact, varied trainingApartment dwellers who value quiet, compact gearWellness lovers ready to upgrade their daily steps with incline/decline workoutsDue to high demand, availability may vary. To purchase or sign up for restock notifications, visit the product page:Price: $399.99Now available: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CFBBVNP6About WELLFITWELLFIT a health-forward fitness brand focused on designing smart, compact workout solutions tailored for modern home life. With a mission to empower individuals — especially women and families — to embrace daily movement, WELLFIT transforms any corner into a wellness zone.Media Contact:YUNDONGsupport@cozyinnhome.com+(281)657-5214https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CFBBVNP6