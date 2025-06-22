"Artificial Intelligence and Barbarism: A Critique of Digital Reason," by Alexandros Schismenos, A Provocative Critique of AI's Influence on Society
As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes every facet of human existence, a groundbreaking new book, "Artificial Intelligence and Barbarism: A Critique of Digital Reason" (Athens School, June 2025), by acclaimed philosopher Alexandros Schismenos, Ph.D., challenges the prevailing narrative of technological progress.
A Provocative Critique of AI's unchecked Influence on Society
As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes every facet of human existence, a groundbreaking new book, Artificial Intelligence and Barbarism: A Critique of Digital Reason, by acclaimed philosopher Alexandros Schismenos, challenges the prevailing narrative of technological progress. Published by Athens School, this timely work argues that the uncritical embrace of digital reason risks ushering in a new era of "digital barbarism," where human autonomy and critical thought are subtly eroded by algorithmic control and pervasive "mythinformation."
Schismenos’ critique delves into the philosophical underpinnings of AI, exposing how its seemingly neutral logic can mask mechanisms of political control and reshape our understanding of truth and reality. The book offers a vital counter-narrative to techno-utopian visions, urging readers to critically examine the societal implications of AI beyond its immediate functionalities. It posits that true progress requires a re-evaluation of our relationship with technology, emphasizing humanistic values over purely computational efficiency.
The author identifies two prevalent and often opposing societal responses to AI: "technophilia," characterized by an uncritical belief in AI's promises and its capacity to enhance human life, and "technophobia," defined by a fearful rejection of AI due to concerns about human enslavement to machines. The book’s central contribution lies in its proposal of an "intermediate path," termed "technoscepticism." The book is structured across four chapters:
- Chapter One meticulously examines technoscepticism as a socio-historical critique of technology.
- Chapter Two delves into the metaphysical foundations of AI and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) as a scientific program.
- Chapter Three offers a critical challenge to the prevailing ideology of AI as solely a corporate capitalist venture.
- Chapter Four articulates a vision for overcoming "digital barbarism" and advancing towards a future characterized by democratic digital humanism.
The book’s articulation of "technoscepticism" as a distinct philosophical position, moving beyond the binary of uncritical acceptance or outright rejection, is a significant intellectual contribution. This nuanced stance is precisely what distinguishes the work within academic discourse, positioning it as a sophisticated and constructive voice in the ongoing debate about AI's societal role. This approach is highly appealing to scholarly audiences who seek rigorous, non-simplistic analyses that genuinely advance intellectual discussions rather than merely reiterating existing viewpoints.
Artificial Intelligence and Barbarism: A Critique of Digital Reason is an essential read for scholars, policymakers, students, and anyone concerned with the ethical, social, and political dimensions of artificial intelligence. It provides a compelling framework for understanding the challenges posed by unchecked digital expansion and offers a philosophical lens through which to navigate the complexities of our increasingly AI-driven world.
About the Author: Alexandros Schismenos holds a Ph.D. in Philosophy and is a post-doctoral researcher and critical theorist whose work focuses on the intersection of technology, society, and human values. He is also the author of Castoriadis Against Heidegger (Black Rose Books, 2024) and Castoriadis and Autonomy in the Twenty First Century (Bloomsbury Academic). His research is focused on dissecting the philosophical implications of digital advancements and challenging dominant narratives surrounding technological progress in the fields of AI ethics and critical theory.
