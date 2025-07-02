£4bn Boost for UK Facilities Management Market to 2029

A new report from MTW Research forecasts a £4 billion boost for the UK Facilities Management (FM) market by 2029, with real-term growth kicking off in 2025 as inflation eases. Drawing on outsourcing market data exceeding £100 billion, the report signals a stabilising FM market after recent volatility, with nearly 70% of FM companies reporting growth over the past year.