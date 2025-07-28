DEW Agency is Raising Awareness About Direct Energy Weapons During the Month of August
Marshfield, MA, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- August is designated as Direct Energy Weapons Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the various energy weapons technologies that exist in our environment. Ms. Mechael Wright-Hodges founder of Direct Energy Weapons Agency saw the importance of informing the public about new in use advanced weapons technologies that have the ability to penetrate walls and disable their target anywhere within their home without leaving evidence of its use.
These advanced weapons utilize a range of energy forms, such as radiation, microwaves, and electromagnetic energy, which are commonly found in devices like stun guns and tasers designed to also incapacitate targets.
Furthermore, they include sophisticated systems that employ infrared waves, light, and radio waves, along with directional speakers capable of delivering voices and sound directly to specific individuals, often compared to “voice to skull” and schizophrenia.
Additionally, sound waves, both sonic and ultrasonic, play a critical role in how these weapons operate.
As we engage in educational efforts throughout August, it's essential to highlight devices that can help us detect these energy weapons and warn us of dangerous elevated levels of energy within our homes, fostering a deeper understanding of their implications and promoting a more informed and vigilant society regarding the technologies that may impact our daily lives. For more information visit www.dewagency.org.
Categories