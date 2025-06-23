Abcence C&T Corporation Expands Footprint in Civil Construction and Material Supply Across Eastern India
Abcence C&T Corporation, based in Malda, West Bengal, is a growing construction and trading company specializing in civil works, infrastructure development, and building material supply. With MSME registration and a commitment to quality, safety, and timely delivery, the company is expanding across Eastern India under the vision: “Your Vision, Our Blueprint.”
Mala, India, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Abcence C&T Corporation, a fast-growing name in India’s civil construction and infrastructure development sector, is expanding its operations across Eastern India. With a strong focus on quality construction, material trading, and project execution, the company continues to strengthen its position in both private and public sector markets.
Abcence C&T offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential and commercial construction, road and boundary infrastructure, and the supply of essential building materials like cement, steel, and aggregates.
“Our expansion is driven by trust, consistency, and client satisfaction. Abcence C&T is here to deliver value, not just structures,” a company spokesperson stated.
As an MSME and UDYAM registered entity, the company is eligible for government tenders and public infrastructure contracts, following strict CPWD and BIS guidelines to ensure compliance and safety. Abcence C&T also emphasizes ethical practices, sustainable solutions, and transparent client relations.
Services Offered
• Civil Construction (Residential & Commercial)
• Infrastructure Development (Roads, Drains, Boundaries)
• Construction Material Trading (Cement, Aggregates, Hardware)
• Turnkey Project Management
Contact Information
mail@abcencecnt.com | support@abcencecnt.com
www.abcencecnt.com
Contact
Md Anan Islam
9593190094
https://abcencecnt.com
