Abcence C&T Corporation Expands Footprint in Civil Construction and Material Supply Across Eastern India

Abcence C&T Corporation, based in Malda, West Bengal, is a growing construction and trading company specializing in civil works, infrastructure development, and building material supply. With MSME registration and a commitment to quality, safety, and timely delivery, the company is expanding across Eastern India under the vision: “Your Vision, Our Blueprint.”