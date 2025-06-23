WyvernIQ™ Launches Seed Round to Scale AI-Powered Cyber Risk Scoring Platform
With early enterprise traction and strategic ecosystem alignment, WyvernIQ™ is raising capital to accelerate growth.
Orlando, FL, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WyvernIQ™, a next-generation cybersecurity intelligence platform delivering a real-time Cyber Health Score, has officially launched its Seed fundraising round to expand its AI engine, grow the team, and scale go-to-market efforts.
WyvernIQ transforms fragmented security data into a unified Cyber Health Score—modeled after the FICO score, but for cybersecurity. By integrating real-time threat telemetry, compliance frameworks, and cloud security posture signals, the platform provides organizations with clear, actionable insights without the noise of traditional tools.
The platform has seen early traction through enterprise pilot deployments, commercial cloud marketplace onboarding, and alignment with leading AI infrastructure programs.
“We're eliminating cybersecurity guesswork,” said Dr. Chanel Suggs, Founder of WyvernIQ. “Our score helps decision-makers understand how secure they are—and what steps to take next.”
The company is currently raising its Seed round to fuel growth, expand its threat modeling capabilities, and scale adoption among mid-market, enterprise, and public-sector customers.
For partnership or investor inquiries, contact invest@wyverniq.com or visit www.wyverniq.com.
Contact
Dr. Chanel Suggs
407-674-9700
