Hope for Haiti Launches “Buckets of Hope” Campaign to Support Their Clean Water Efforts in South Haiti

Hope for Haiti launches Buckets of Hope, a national fundraiser during National Water Quality Month. Individuals, schools, and groups fill branded buckets with donations to support clean water access in southern Haiti. Funds raised benefit HFH’s WASH program, which provides safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene education. Participants can earn rewards and track progress online. Learn more at Hope for Haiti’s Buckets of Hope website.