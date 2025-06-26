Hope for Haiti Launches “Buckets of Hope” Campaign to Support Their Clean Water Efforts in South Haiti
Hope for Haiti launches Buckets of Hope, a national fundraiser during National Water Quality Month. Individuals, schools, and groups fill branded buckets with donations to support clean water access in southern Haiti. Funds raised benefit HFH’s WASH program, which provides safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene education. Participants can earn rewards and track progress online. Learn more at Hope for Haiti’s Buckets of Hope website.
Naples, FL, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hope for Haiti Launches “Buckets of Hope” Campaign to Support Clean Water Initiatives During National Clean Water Month
In celebration of National Water Quality Month this August, Hope for Haiti (HFH) is proud to announce the launch of Buckets of Hope, a nationwide fundraising campaign supporting the organization’s critical WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) program in southern Haiti.
Buckets of Hope invites schools, churches, businesses, clubs, sports teams, hospitals, restaurants, and individuals across the U.S. to make a tangible difference by filling a branded “Bucket of Hope” with donations throughout the month of August.
“Access to clean water is one of the most urgent needs in the communities we serve,” said Skyler Badenoch, Hope for Haiti CEO. “Buckets of Hope empowers people everywhere to be part of the solution in a simple, meaningful, and community-driven way.”
How It Works:
Participants register online to receive a branded fundraising bucket or a label for your own bucket.
Buckets and labels are shipped directly to participants, who then engage their networks—friends, family, neighbors, teams, and coworkers—to fill the bucket with donations during August & September. Donations can be in the form of change, cash, check, or via credit card through the team’s fundraising page.
In early October, participants will either drop off their filled bucket at a partner bank or credit Union (to be announced) or submit their collected total directly to Hope for Haiti.
All funds raised will go directly to Hope for Haiti’s ’s WASH program, which provides access to safe drinking water, improved sanitation, and hygiene education in vulnerable Haitian communities.
Top fundraising teams and individuals will be recognized and can earn rewards for achieving fundraising milestones.
A custom campaign website will provide a central hub for registration, fundraising tips, impact stories, and tracking progress throughout the month.
Hope for Haiti, headquartered in Naples, FL, encourages anyone with a passion for helping others to get involved. A single bucket of donations can bring lasting hope and clean water to families who need it most.
For more information and to get involved, visithttps://give.hopeforhaiti.com/Buckets-of-Hope25 for more information.
About Hope for Haiti
With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly children. The organization’s team and network of partners in southern Haiti provide people with better access to education, healthcare, water, and economic development opportunities. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star charity by Charity Navigator and a participant at the Platinum Level through the GuideStar Exchange, two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization’s transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. To learn
more, visit www.hopeforhaiti.com.
Contact
Hope for HaitiContact
Karen Coons
239-231-6614
https://www.hopeforhaiti.com
