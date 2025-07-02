Klque Launches Platform to Help Businesses Build Brand Visibility Without Traditional Ad Agencies
Princeton, NJ, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Klque, a new digital platform founded by sisters Akshita Gupta and Arushi Aggarwal, has officially launched with a mission to help businesses and personal brands take control of their online visibility without relying on traditional advertising agencies.
The platform aims to simplify the content and brand-building process for entrepreneurs who often face high costs and complex marketing systems. Klque provides tools for generating content ideas, crafting brand messaging, and planning digital presence—all designed to make professional brand strategy more accessible.
“Small brands have been locked out of visibility for too long—priced out by branding studios, drowned out by algorithm shifts, and ignored by the marketing elite,” said Arushi Aggarwal, co-founder of Klque. “We’re done with paid ads that burn budgets and workshops that gatekeep strategy. Klque is for the 99%.”
The idea for Klque grew from the founders’ personal experience watching their mother and aunt, both solopreneurs, struggle to gain online traction without the resources of larger businesses.
“Our mom didn’t need an ad agency. She needed clarity, confidence, and to feel seen,” said Akshita Gupta, co-founder of Klque. “That’s what we set out to build.”
Positioning itself as an alternative to traditional agency models, Klque offers an intuitive platform that guides users in creating engaging content and cultivating communities around their brands.
“The next billion-dollar brand won’t start with an ad. It’ll start with a post in a group chat,” said Gupta. “We want to empower businesses to create magnetic content and loyal followings without needing big marketing budgets.”
Klque is currently onboarding early users and seeking collaborators interested in shaping its development.
For more information, visit https://klque.ai or contact contact@klque.ai
Contact
KlqueContact
Gunjan Aggarwal
609-608-6165
https://klque.ai
