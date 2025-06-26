Intira Villas: Luxury Villas for Sale in Phuket Offer Affordable Island Living Amid Rising Global Costs
Phuket’s luxury real estate market is seeing increased international interest as buyers discover the island’s premium living options at a fraction of Western prices.
Phuket, Thailand, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With the cost of living in Phuket approximately 40% lower than in most Western cities, Thailand’s largest island is becoming a preferred destination for buyers seeking affordable luxury. Intira Villas, a leading property company in Rawai, reports a steady increase in inquiries for pool villas and tropical residences, driven by lifestyle seekers and savvy investors alike.
According to Numbeo, this significant cost advantage extends beyond everyday expenses, allowing buyers to explore premium real estate options that might be unattainable elsewhere. In Rawai, for instance, a modern 3–5 bedroom pool villa can cost less than a one-bedroom apartment in cities like London or Sydney—offering space, privacy, and natural beauty without the price tag.
“Phuket is one of the few places where luxury and practicality coexist,” said a spokesperson from Intira Villas. “We’re seeing interest not just from retirees, but from digital nomads, expats, and families who recognize the value in relocating or investing here. It’s not just about the property—it’s about the lifestyle.”
Rawai remains a standout location for these buyers. Known for its laid-back charm and balance between local culture and modern comfort, the area features scenic beach roads, authentic eateries, and world-class views—without the congestion of tourist-heavy districts. Villas in this region are designed for both beauty and function, with features like private pools, indoor-outdoor living spaces, and long-term rental management options.
Foreign ownership remains accessible through long-term leases or Thai company structures, and many buyers are taking advantage of Phuket’s high rental demand during the dry season, often generating enough income to offset annual expenses. A newly renovated 3-bedroom villa in Rawai, now available for viewings through Intira Villas, reflects this growing trend toward hassle-free ownership and sustainable tropical living.
With strong demand and rising global interest, Phuket’s real estate continues to prove that luxury doesn’t always require a Western budget.
