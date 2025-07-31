True Stance Inc. Announces Two Key Promotions to Strengthen Leadership Team
Parsippany, NJ, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- True Stance Inc. believes in recognizing talent, fostering growth, and investing in the next generation of leadership. During a recent Leadership Development Summit in Philadelphia earlier this month, CEO Ryan Sheard proudly promoted Juan Echeverry to Director of Operations and Dominik Homola to Assistant Director—a testament to their drive, impact, and alignment with the company’s long-term vision.
About True Stance, Inc.
True Stance Inc. is a local sales and promotional marketing firm specializing in customer acquisition and client representation. With a focus on leadership development, strategic expansion, and performance-driven culture, True Stance empowers ambitious professionals to grow to their full professional potential. The company blends high-impact sales execution with entrepreneurial mentorship—developing top talent and delivering elite results for clients nationwide.
Meet the newest Director of Operations: Juan Echeverry
Juan Echeverry is excited to step into his new role as Director of Operations where he will be tasked with expanding the company's portfolio of clients and territories. Originally from Colombia, and raised in New Jersey, Juan has a passion for building meaningful relationships and making a difference in people’s lives. He studied communications at Raritan Valley Community College and joined True Stance in June of 2024. With a background in banking, Juan was inspired to make a career shift where he could have a more direct, positive impact on others.
He thrives in the company’s supportive environment, which inspires him daily to become the best version of himself. Outside of work, Juan enjoys swimming, going to the arcade, and spending quality time with his team. He lives by the idea that people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care, reflecting his belief in genuine connection and purposeful work. They are super excited for Juan as he takes on the task of expanding into new territory.
Meet Assistant Director: Dominik Homola
Dominik Homola earned his promotion to Assistant Director due to his passion for leadership, growth, and giving back. In his new role, Dominik will be aiding in the management of the company while continuing to lead his team. Originally from Slovakia, he grew up in Bergen County, NJ where he went on to study leadership and management at Rutgers University in Newark. Before joining True Stance in December of 2024, he was a business partner at a valet company, where he developed a strong work ethic and entrepreneurial mindset.
Dominik was drawn to this opportunity because of the incredible support system, the chance to grow as an entrepreneur, and the emphasis on personal development. He’s motivated by a desire to one day retire his mother and have the means to support others in need. Outside of work, Dominik enjoys playing soccer, attending car shows, and spending quality time with his family. He is inspired by the quote, “You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today,” a principle, originally stated by Abraham Lincoln, that drives his commitment to responsibility and long-term success.
A Word from the CEO
“These promotions are not only well-earned—they’re instrumental to our next phase of growth,” said CEO Ryan Sheard. “Juan and Dominik embody the values that define True Stance: drive, resilience, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to personal and professional growth. Their leadership will be essential as we expand into new markets and strengthen our organizational culture.”
What This Means for True Stance Inc.
These promotions are more than recognition—they’re a commitment to the future. Juan and Dominik are stepping into roles where their impact will be felt company-wide. As True Stance evolves, their strategic insight and people-first leadership will help guide the organization through expansion while maintaining cultural integrity and operational excellence.
This moment also sends a clear message: True Stance is a place where merit meets opportunity. They reward not only performance, but potential. Not only ambition, but alignment with purpose.
