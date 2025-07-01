Value Services Management Partners with Falcon Health to Bring AI-Powered Intelligence to ACO Strategy, Compliance, and Physician Growth
Partnership strengthens VSM’s physician-led ACO strategy with Falcon’s real-time analytics, Medicare FFS intelligence, and AI-powered compliance support.
Miramar, FL, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Value Services Management (VSM), a national leader in physician-led ACO enablement, has announced a strategic partnership with Falcon Health, a leading AI-driven healthcare analytics company. The collaboration strengthens VSM’s commitment to building high-performing ACOs by giving its clinical leaders and provider networks unprecedented visibility into performance trends, compliance indicators, and growth opportunities.
As VSM continues to recruit top-performing primary care and long-term care physicians into its ACOs, access to reliable, near real-time insights has become an essential part of its strategy. Through Falcon Health, ACO leaders gain access to Medicare Fee-for-Service benchmark estimates, utilization analysis, and risk detection capabilities—all powered by sophisticated AI designed to simplify complexity and support smarter decision-making.
With clearer data comes stronger leadership—and that translates directly into physician confidence, performance alignment, and more meaningful engagement across the VSM network.
“We’re excited to work with innovative companies like Sunflower ACO and VSM,” said Yubin Park, Co-Founder and CTO of Falcon Health. “Our mission is to make healthcare data not just accessible, but understandable and actionable. Working with organizations that value both innovation and provider autonomy allows us to help shape the future of accountable care.”
Falcon Health’s analytics platform allows VSM-managed ACOs to quickly identify the right providers to align with, better understand the drivers of cost and quality, and proactively avoid compliance risks. The ability to generate custom reports in near real time ensures that data can be acted upon—not just reviewed in hindsight.
“Falcon Health brings clarity to complexity,” said Dan Roberts, CEO of Value Services Management. “Their tools give us a strategic edge when recruiting and empowering the best physicians—because we’re not just offering a contract, we’re offering a smarter, more agile ACO model built for results.”
This partnership reflects VSM’s continued investment in building a physician-first future for value-based care. By combining best-in-class technology with operational support and clinical leadership, VSM is helping ACOs across the country scale smarter—and attract the physicians who want to lead.
About Value Services Management (VSM)
VSM partners with high-performing primary care and long-term care organizations to build and operate successful, physician-led MSSP ACOs. With a focus on infrastructure, enablement, and results, VSM helps ACOs scale their impact, lower total cost of care, and improve patient outcomes—while recruiting and empowering the country’s top providers to lead the charge. Learn more at www.valueservicesmgmt.com.
About Sunflower ACO
Sunflower ACO is an Accountable Care Organization committed to improving healthcare outcomes through patient-centered, value-based care. Managed by VSM, Sunflower ACO collaborates with healthcare providers to optimize care coordination, reduce costs, and deliver better patient experiences. For more information, visit www.SunflowerACO.com.
About Falcon Health
Falcon Health is a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence to help organizations unlock insights from complex Medicare data. Falcon’s analytics platform supports ACOs, payers, and health systems in identifying cost trends, compliance risks, and performance opportunities through intuitive, timely, and actionable reporting. Learn more at www.FalconHealth.ai.
Contact
Value Service Management GroupContact
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.valueservicesmgmt.com
