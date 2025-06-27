Christmas in July Gift Card Drive
Philadelphia, PA, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart Christmas in July Gift Card Drive
Raising Funds for Birth Parents and their Children.
(Wynnewood, Pennsylvania) Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), is asking the public for gift card donations to help birth families get access to necessities this holiday season. The drive will run from July through November, giving supporters time to contribute.
AFTH hopes the Gift Card Drive will bring holiday cheer to their birth parents the agency has worked with over the years. Social workers from each AFTH office will identify those birth parents who are in need of financial support. While holidays to some can be an exciting time of year, for some birth parents it can be a time of stress and financial burden. Some of our birth parents struggle to support themselves and their children while living paycheck-to-paycheck. The Gift Card Drive aims to provide essential support to purchase items like groceries, food and holiday gifts for their families.
Fundraiser Details: Gift card donations can be mailed or dropped off at Adoptions From The Heart’s main office: 30-31 Hampstead Circle Wynnewood, PA 19096. Online money donations can also be made here: https://adoptionsfromtheheart-bloom.kindful.com/?campaign=1315002. All online donations will be used for the agency’s staff to purchase the gift cards and distribute them to the birth families in need.
For more details about the event, visit our website, AFTH.org or email Paris Watnoski-Pinter at afthCommunications@afth.org.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and removing some of the mystery from the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY.
30-31 Hampstead Circle
Wynnewood, PA 19096
www.afth.org
Contact: Paris Watnoski-Pinter
Phone: (610) 642-7200
Email: afthCommunications@afth.org
