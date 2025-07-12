UK Office Moves Service Announced: Boost ESG by Donating Old MacBooks and Other Computer Hardware to SocialBox.Biz in the City of Westminster, London and the Rest of UK

A new service from SocialBox.Biz, assisting companies who are relocating company offices in the UK. This presents a unique opportunity to create social impact and enhance your Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials by donating old but still usable tech, such as MacBooks, laptops, and other devices, to SocialBox.Biz arriving from the office move. Here’s how you can turn this process into a meaningful initiative.