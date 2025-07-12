UK Office Moves Service Announced: Boost ESG by Donating Old MacBooks and Other Computer Hardware to SocialBox.Biz in the City of Westminster, London and the Rest of UK
A new service from SocialBox.Biz, assisting companies who are relocating company offices in the UK. This presents a unique opportunity to create social impact and enhance your Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials by donating old but still usable tech, such as MacBooks, laptops, and other devices, to SocialBox.Biz arriving from the office move. Here’s how you can turn this process into a meaningful initiative.
London, United Kingdom, July 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donating old MacBooks and other still usable tech during UK instead of recycling computers in London and the UK during office moves can boost a company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance while supporting SocialBox.Biz, a UK social enterprise.
SocialBox.Biz collects functional but unwanted tech, securely wipes data, and upgrades devices with open-source software, preventing them from adding to the e-rubbish mountain.
Why Reuse Over Recycle or Disposal for computers ?
Environmental Benefits: Reusing tech extends device lifespans, cutting Scope 3 emissions and the UK’s projected 2.2 million tonnes of e-rubbish by 2030. Reusing beats SocialBox.Biz’s local focus lowers carbon footprints.
Social Impact: Donated devices instead of recycling old computers can bridge the ''digital divide'', offering training and reducing isolation for elderly people on low pensions.
Business Benefits: Donating instead of recycling all of the old IT hardware aligns with ESG and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals, potentially enhancing reputation and share prices as per studies shared on SocialBox.Biz website.
Step-by-Step Guide for Companies and Universities to Reuse and Donate before Recycling old computers in London and UK
Assess Inventory: Identify functional laptops, MacBooks, iPads, and other IT equipment. Contact departments to quantify devices and separate reusable items from those needing recycling.
Partner with SocialBox.Biz: SocialBox.Biz ensures data security with ISO 27001-based wiping, providing certificates.
Integrate into Strategy: Make SocialBox.Biz part of IT disposal processes to donate usable items before recycling old computer and ESG policies, considering sponsorship of training programs like CompTIA+ classes.
Promote Impact: Share participation in corporate communications and engage employees in tech drives during events like Earth Day.
Key Considerations WEEE Regulations: Donating usable tech is encouraged and prioritizes reuse over waste before items become waste so it is outside of the waste scope.
No Disruption: SocialBox.Biz complements recycling contracts, handling only reusable devices before they need computer recycling.
Flexible Support: Organizations can donate financially to tech labs if lacking usable tech or buy one of the impact plans from Socialbox.biz website.
Local Focus: Unlike overseas disposal risks of computer recycling aboroad, SocialBox.Biz ensures local reuse.
How to Get Started
Contact SocialBox.Biz for a consultation or collection to maximise impact. By partnering with SocialBox.Biz, companies and universities can turn old tech into opportunities, reducing environmental harm and fostering an inclusive society.
Note for editors and to assist with finding more information:
SocialBox.Biz is a Not-For-Profit
Community Interest Company (CIC)
SocialBox.Biz Trading Enterprises CIC
Harben house, harben parade
London NW3 6LH, UK
+44 0843 289 5722
SocialBox.Biz is a Community Interest Company (CIC) based in London, UK, dedicated to solving social and environmental challenges through innovative tech reuse initiatives.
Corporate Partnerships
Businesses can:
Include SocialBox.Biz in their CSR and sustainability strategies
Arrange secure tech collections and receive impact reports
Involve employees in volunteering and digital literacy programs
The Founder's Story
Founded by Peter Paduh, a former unaccompanied child refugee, SocialBox.Biz is rooted in lived experience. Peter's first laptop helped him build a future-and now he's helping others do the same.
Refugee Week Features Peter's sorry: "My life transformed when I received an old computer."
https://refugeeweek.org.uk/my-life-transformed-when-i-received-an-old-computer/
