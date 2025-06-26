Colley Intelligence Recognized in Chambers Litigation Support Guide 2025

Colley Intelligence has been ranked in the 2025 Chambers & Partners Litigation Support Guide for “Business Intelligence & Investigations,” recognizing its global expertise in litigation support. This honor highlights the firm's excellence in due diligence, data privacy, forensics, and analytics. CEO Ryan Colley credits the team’s dedication to client success. Founded in 1987, the firm serves law firms, investors, and high-profile clients worldwide.