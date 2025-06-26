Colley Intelligence Recognized in Chambers Litigation Support Guide 2025
Colley Intelligence has been ranked in the 2025 Chambers & Partners Litigation Support Guide for “Business Intelligence & Investigations,” recognizing its global expertise in litigation support. This honor highlights the firm's excellence in due diligence, data privacy, forensics, and analytics. CEO Ryan Colley credits the team’s dedication to client success. Founded in 1987, the firm serves law firms, investors, and high-profile clients worldwide.
Washington, DC, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Colley Intelligence, a leading provider of global, investigations, strategic intelligence and risk advisory services, announced today that it has been ranked in the 2025 edition of the Chambers & Partners, Litigation Support Guide for “Business Intelligence & Investigations.” This recognition highlights the firm's exceptional expertise and commitment to delivering superior litigation support services to law firms and corporate clients globally.
The Chambers Guide is the legal industry's most trusted resource for identifying top-tier legal service providers. As the world's leading legal data and analytics provider, Chambers has been highlighting the top lawyers, law firms and related service providers across the United States for over two decades. The guide's rankings are renowned for their accuracy, depth, and quality, conducted by dedicated teams of independent researchers to ensure credible and trustworthy outcomes. The guide serves as an essential resource for buyers of legal services, equipping them with the information needed to make informed decisions when selecting legal support providers.
"We are honored to be recognized by Chambers in their 2025 guide," said Ryan Colley, CEO at Colley Intelligence. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to providing exceptional litigation support services and our commitment to helping our clients achieve successful outcomes in complex legal matters."
Colley Intelligence's inclusion in the Chambers Guide in 2025 underscores the firm's position as a trusted leader in the litigation support industry. The recognition validates the company's expertise in due diligence, disputes and litigation support, data privacy and security, as well as forensics, and data analytics.
About Colley Intelligence
Founded in 1987, Colley Intelligence is a full-service international corporate advisory firm that handles complex and sensitive matters on behalf of law firms, investors, and influential and high-profile individuals. At Colley Intelligence, we navigate the complexities of disputes, transactions, data privacy and security, and strategic opportunity, with unparalleled precision and insight. www.colleyitelligence.com
About Chambers
The Chambers USA guide and legal rankings cover practice areas in all 50 states, Washington, DC, and at nationwide level, with hundreds of practice area-based ranking tables identifying the best practice groups and lawyers working across the US legal market.
Contact
Colley IntelligenceContact
Laura Murtagh
202-468-6665
https://www.colleyintelligence.com/
