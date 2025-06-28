Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Ad Art, Inc. and Vision Sign Inc.
San Francisco, CA, June 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ad Art Inc. is a national sign company with lighting expertise specializing in large and small custom signs. With decades of experience, Ad Art is one of the leading go-to suppliers of commercial and retail signage, with decades-long customer relationships. The company comprises multiple divisions focusing on signage, electronics, maintenance, and LED lighting.
Vision Sign Inc. is a full-service sign company specializing in custom signs, from service and repairs to new pylon signs. The company has served the Las Vegas region for nearly 30 years and excels at delivering superior signs. Vision Sign offers complete solutions for its customers, encompassing in-house design, permitting, fabrication, and installation. Benchmark International was honored to assist in facilitating this transaction.
"Ad Art is one of the great names in the national sign market. We are thrilled to bring its exceptional sales and service capability into the Vision family."
-Gordie Beittenmiller, Chairman, Vision Sign Inc.
"We are delighted to have helped the Ad Art, Inc. team reach a successful exit and entrust the company's legacy into the reputable hands of Vision Sign Inc. Both Ad Art and Vision demonstrated exceptional dedication to getting this deal done and worked diligently and expeditiously to resolve deal challenges. Truly, we couldn't have envisioned a better match and look forward to witnessing the positive contribution that Ad Art will make to the continued growth and success of Vision Sign."
-Eric Kolesnikov, Senior Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
