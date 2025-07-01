Marin Community Clinics Honors Three Community Health Champions and Raises Over $149,000 at 2025 Summer Solstice Celebration

Marin Community Clinics raised over $149,000 at its 2025 Summer Solstice Celebration, honoring three Community Health Champions—Stacy Scott, José A. Chibrás-Sainz, MD, and Alan Chee, DDS—for their extraordinary service. Proceeds will support vital medical, dental, and behavioral health services for Marin County residents. MCC serves more than 38,000 individuals annually, providing compassionate care regardless of ability to pay.