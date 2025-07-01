Marin Community Clinics Honors Three Community Health Champions and Raises Over $149,000 at 2025 Summer Solstice Celebration
Marin Community Clinics raised over $149,000 at its 2025 Summer Solstice Celebration, honoring three Community Health Champions—Stacy Scott, José A. Chibrás-Sainz, MD, and Alan Chee, DDS—for their extraordinary service. Proceeds will support vital medical, dental, and behavioral health services for Marin County residents. MCC serves more than 38,000 individuals annually, providing compassionate care regardless of ability to pay.
Novato, CA, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marin Community Clinics (MCC), a nonprofit health organization serving more than 38,000 Marin County residents annually, hosted its annual Summer Solstice Celebration on June 18, 2025, at Inn Marin & Suites in Novato. The event brought together elected officials, healthcare advocates, business leaders, and community supporters to celebrate local health champions and raise critical funds for community care.
This year’s event raised over $149,000, including $50,550 through Fund-A-Need and $99,200 from tickets and sponsorships.
Honoring the 2025 Community Health Champions
Three distinguished individuals were recognized with the 2025 Community Health Champion Award for their outstanding service and commitment to community wellness:
· Stacy Scott, longtime supporter and friend of MCC, was honored for her deep compassion and hands-on contributions to the Clinics’ mission.
“Through her generosity in nourishing our mission—both figuratively and literally—Stacy Scott embodies what it means to be a Community Health Champion,” said Lindsay Boughey, Director of Compliance at MCC. “Her unwavering support reminds us that community health is sustained not just by service, but by heart.”
· José A. Chibrás-Sainz, MD, a dedicated provider at MCC, was recognized for his decades-long impact on patient care and health access.
“Dr. Chibrás is the heart of community health—bright, articulate, and deeply committed to our mission,” said Linda Tavaszi, PhD, former CEO of MCC. “He embodies the full spectrum of what it means to be a Community Health Champion.”
· Alan Chee, DDS, was celebrated for his advocacy and delivery of compassionate dental care.
“What impresses me most about Dr. Chee is his altruism and his love for helping,” shared Connie Kadera, DDS, MCC’s Chief Dental Officer. “He understands that dental care should be a universal benefit, and he is making a difference—one person and smile at a time.”
Donations from the evening will help sustain essential services—from prenatal care for expecting mothers and diagnostic support for low-income families to urgent treatment for uninsured patients and chronic disease management. These funds also support the healthcare teams delivering life-saving care every day.
About Marin Community Clinics
Marin Community Clinics is a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) committed to delivering primary medical, dental, and behavioral health care to all, regardless of ability to pay. Serving nearly 1 in 5 Marin County residents, MCC has been a cornerstone of compassionate, community-centered care since 1972.
This year’s event raised over $149,000, including $50,550 through Fund-A-Need and $99,200 from tickets and sponsorships.
Honoring the 2025 Community Health Champions
Three distinguished individuals were recognized with the 2025 Community Health Champion Award for their outstanding service and commitment to community wellness:
· Stacy Scott, longtime supporter and friend of MCC, was honored for her deep compassion and hands-on contributions to the Clinics’ mission.
“Through her generosity in nourishing our mission—both figuratively and literally—Stacy Scott embodies what it means to be a Community Health Champion,” said Lindsay Boughey, Director of Compliance at MCC. “Her unwavering support reminds us that community health is sustained not just by service, but by heart.”
· José A. Chibrás-Sainz, MD, a dedicated provider at MCC, was recognized for his decades-long impact on patient care and health access.
“Dr. Chibrás is the heart of community health—bright, articulate, and deeply committed to our mission,” said Linda Tavaszi, PhD, former CEO of MCC. “He embodies the full spectrum of what it means to be a Community Health Champion.”
· Alan Chee, DDS, was celebrated for his advocacy and delivery of compassionate dental care.
“What impresses me most about Dr. Chee is his altruism and his love for helping,” shared Connie Kadera, DDS, MCC’s Chief Dental Officer. “He understands that dental care should be a universal benefit, and he is making a difference—one person and smile at a time.”
Donations from the evening will help sustain essential services—from prenatal care for expecting mothers and diagnostic support for low-income families to urgent treatment for uninsured patients and chronic disease management. These funds also support the healthcare teams delivering life-saving care every day.
About Marin Community Clinics
Marin Community Clinics is a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) committed to delivering primary medical, dental, and behavioral health care to all, regardless of ability to pay. Serving nearly 1 in 5 Marin County residents, MCC has been a cornerstone of compassionate, community-centered care since 1972.
Contact
Marin Community ClinicsContact
Oky Sulistio
415-707-3599
www.marinclinic.org
Oky Sulistio
415-707-3599
www.marinclinic.org
Categories