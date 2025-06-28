BariatricSurgeons.com Launches “Tell-It-All” Review Contest — First 100 Qualified Reviews Earn Amazon Gift Cards
Houston, TX, June 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BariatricSurgeons.com, the go-to platform for finding and reviewing bariatric surgeons, today announced a bold new contest designed to reward patients for honest, detailed feedback. The first 100 reviewers who meet the contest criteria will receive Amazon Gift Cards worth up to $15.
BariatricSurgeons.com is paying patients for thorough reviews that help the next person make a life-changing decision.
How It Works
100+ words with before & after photo - $15 Amazon Gift Card
100+ words without photo - $10 Amazon Gift Card
Contest Rules (Read These or Miss Out)
Be verbose: Minimum 100 words. One-sentence “It was great” reviews won’t cut it. Use your real email: The email in your review must match the one we use to send your gift card. No typos, no throw-aways.
Photo bonus: Upload a clear before-and-after image set to claim the $15 tier. Skip the pics and you’ll still pocket $10.
Speed matters: Only the first 100 qualifying reviews earn rewards. After that, bragging rights only. One per patient, per surgeon: Multiple surgeons? Fine—one review each, but no duplicate claims.
Verification required: We may request proof you’re an actual patient. Fake reviews get deleted and reported.
Amazon is not involved: Amazon does not sponsor or endorse this promotion. Gift cards are emailed within 14 days after your review is verified.
About BariatricSurgeons.com
BariatricSurgeons.com is the leading independent resource for locating, comparing, and reviewing bariatric surgeons across the United States and beyond. Thousands of patients rely on our no-nonsense ratings, verified outcomes, and candid patient stories to choose the right surgical team.
Contact
BariatricSurgeons.comContact
