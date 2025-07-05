Giant Media Celebrates 6 Months of Growth and Client Success
Giant Media, launched in January 2025, has quickly grown into a leading creative agency offering digital marketing, design, videography, and AI-driven solutions. Founded by Ahmad and Mahmoud Abou Ossman, it delivers impactful results for diverse clients locally and internationally.
Beirut, Lebanon, July 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Giant Media, the creative agency known for delivering high-impact digital marketing and branding solutions, is celebrating six months since its official launch in January 2025. In this short time, the agency has quickly positioned itself as a trusted partner for businesses in Lebanon and abroad. From social media marketing and graphic design to videography, SEO, content creation, and web development, Giant Media has successfully executed dozens of projects for startups, service providers, and international brands. The agency also expanded its offerings to include AI-driven content, merchandise design, and marketing collateral printing.
“Since day one, our mission has been clear: to combine creativity with strategy and deliver results that speak for themselves,” said Ahmad Abou Ossman, Founder and CEO. “I’m proud of what our team has achieved in just six months—we’ve turned ideas into real, impactful results.” Giant Media's portfolio continues to grow rapidly, reflecting client satisfaction and strong demand across sectors such as e-commerce, education, healthcare, and hospitality.
About Ahmad and Mahmoud Abou Ossman: Ahmad Abou Ossman is a Lebanese entrepreneur and creative strategist. With a strong background in marketing, business management, and visual content, he founded Giant Media to offer a complete creative and digital solution for modern brands. Known for his hands-on leadership and passion for innovation, Ahmad continues to help businesses grow through bold ideas and effective execution. His brother, Mahmoud Abou Ossman, is a key partner who contributes expertise in project management and business development, helping steer the company’s growth and client relations.
Media Contact:
Giant Media PR Team
Email: pr@giantmedia.info
Phone: (+961) 3 143 809
Website: www.giantmedia.info
Instagram: @giantm_lb
