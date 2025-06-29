There With Care Announces Leadership Transition: CEO Paula DuPré Pesmen to Step Down After 20 Years, Will Remain on Board of Directors

There With Care announced that CEO and Founder Paula DuPré Pesmen will step down on June 27 after 20 years of leadership. She will continue to support the nonprofit as a member of the Board of Directors. Since founding the organization in 2005, Pesmen has grown it from her home into a multi-location nonprofit serving over 14,000 families facing a critical illness. Her leadership shaped the organization’s compassionate and community-centered care model.