There With Care Announces Leadership Transition: CEO Paula DuPré Pesmen to Step Down After 20 Years, Will Remain on Board of Directors
There With Care announced that CEO and Founder Paula DuPré Pesmen will step down on June 27 after 20 years of leadership. She will continue to support the nonprofit as a member of the Board of Directors. Since founding the organization in 2005, Pesmen has grown it from her home into a multi-location nonprofit serving over 14,000 families facing a critical illness. Her leadership shaped the organization’s compassionate and community-centered care model.
Denver, CO, June 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- There With Care today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Founder Paula DuPré Pesmen will step down from her role effective June 27, after two decades of visionary leadership. Pesmen will continue to support the organization’s mission as a dedicated member of the Board of Directors, helping guide its strategic direction.
Since founding the organization in 2005, Pesmen has led There With Care from a grassroots beginning from her personal home into a trusted nonprofit with three locations serving more than 14,000 families facing critical illness across Colorado, the Bay Area, and surrounding states. Her leadership has shaped the organization’s unique model of care–grounded in dignity, empathy, and community.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead There With Care,” said Pesmen. “I am incredibly proud of what we’ve built together and confident in the strength and vision of our leadership team, including President Laurie Peterson, as we enter this next chapter.”
“Paula’s legacy is one of deep compassion, innovation, and impact,” said Board Chair John Marlow. “We are profoundly grateful for her leadership and delighted that she will remain actively involved as a board member.” This leadership transition marks a new phase for There With Care as it continues to surround families facing a medical crisis with community and care.
About There With Care
For 20 years, There With Care has provided fundamental, thoughtful services to families with children facing critical illness. Referred by medical professionals, families receive customized support—from transportation and groceries to emotional care—that helps ease the burdens of daily life during a medical crisis.
Media Contact:
Sue Lepping
Director of Marketing
s.lepping@therewithcare.org
303.756.2273
