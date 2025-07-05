UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Jobs in Dubai UAE Job Search App to Simplify Employment Search in the Gulf
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading technology company based in Delhi, India, is proud to announce the launch of its new Android application, Jobs in Dubai – UAE Job Search App, designed to make job hunting in the United Arab Emirates faster, smarter, and more efficient for local residents and international job seekers.
Available now on the Google Play Store, the app provides a streamlined and user-friendly interface where users can explore thousands of job opportunities across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other Emirates. The app caters to a wide range of industries including IT, construction, hospitality, finance, healthcare, logistics, and more.
“We created this app to eliminate the frustration many job seekers face while trying to find reliable and updated job listings in Dubai and across the UAE,” said Pawan Kumar, Founder of UnitedWebSoft.in. “Our mission is to connect talent with opportunity using intuitive technology that works.”
Key Features:
Smart Filtering: Easily browse jobs by category, city, job type, or keyword.
Instant Alerts: Stay informed with push notifications for newly posted jobs.
Widespread Coverage: Listings from all 7 Emirates, including government and private sectors.
Clean Interface: Fast, ad-free experience optimized for mobile job seekers.
- 100% Free to Use: No hidden charges or subscriptions.
Who Should Use the App?
Residents of UAE looking for better opportunities
Fresh graduates exploring entry-level positions
Skilled laborers and professionals from abroad seeking Gulf jobs
HR professionals and recruiters to post opportunities and attract talent
The app aims to support the growing workforce demands in the UAE, especially as Dubai continues to develop into a global employment and business hub.
Download Now:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.unitedwebsoft.dubai_uae_job_search
About UnitedWebSoft.in
Founded in 2009, UnitedWebSoft.in is a full-service web and app development company based in Delhi, India. With a proven track record of delivering high-performance digital solutions across multiple industries, the company specializes in custom application development, UI/UX design, and scalable mobile products for businesses around the world.
Media Contact:
Pawan Kumar
Founder & Lead Developer
UnitedWebSoft.in
contact@unitedwebsoft.in
https://www.unitedwebsoft.in
Available now on the Google Play Store, the app provides a streamlined and user-friendly interface where users can explore thousands of job opportunities across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other Emirates. The app caters to a wide range of industries including IT, construction, hospitality, finance, healthcare, logistics, and more.
“We created this app to eliminate the frustration many job seekers face while trying to find reliable and updated job listings in Dubai and across the UAE,” said Pawan Kumar, Founder of UnitedWebSoft.in. “Our mission is to connect talent with opportunity using intuitive technology that works.”
Key Features:
Smart Filtering: Easily browse jobs by category, city, job type, or keyword.
Instant Alerts: Stay informed with push notifications for newly posted jobs.
Widespread Coverage: Listings from all 7 Emirates, including government and private sectors.
Clean Interface: Fast, ad-free experience optimized for mobile job seekers.
- 100% Free to Use: No hidden charges or subscriptions.
Who Should Use the App?
Residents of UAE looking for better opportunities
Fresh graduates exploring entry-level positions
Skilled laborers and professionals from abroad seeking Gulf jobs
HR professionals and recruiters to post opportunities and attract talent
The app aims to support the growing workforce demands in the UAE, especially as Dubai continues to develop into a global employment and business hub.
Download Now:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.unitedwebsoft.dubai_uae_job_search
About UnitedWebSoft.in
Founded in 2009, UnitedWebSoft.in is a full-service web and app development company based in Delhi, India. With a proven track record of delivering high-performance digital solutions across multiple industries, the company specializes in custom application development, UI/UX design, and scalable mobile products for businesses around the world.
Media Contact:
Pawan Kumar
Founder & Lead Developer
UnitedWebSoft.in
contact@unitedwebsoft.in
https://www.unitedwebsoft.in
Contact
UnitedWebSoftContact
Pawan Kumar
+919999968096
https://unitedwebsoft.in
Pawan Kumar
+919999968096
https://unitedwebsoft.in
Categories