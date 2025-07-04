Driving Innovation and Readiness to Meet Explosive Threats
The EOD community is set to convene July 16-17 in National Harbor, MD at DSI’s 12th Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium.
National Harbor, MD, July 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The United States recognizes that explosive attacks are a pervasive and growing threat to the safety and security of civilians, military members and critical infrastructures. To better identify, prevent, and counter these threats, the Department of Defense and U.S. federal government agencies are working to improve the detection, analysis, and neutralization of increasingly sophisticated, dynamic explosive threats.
This year’s EOD/ C-IED and Countermine Symposium will advance the field of EOD and C-IED by integrating strategies, technologies, and policies that improve civilian and EOD worker safety in detecting and rendering-safe explosives. Speakers will highlight the need to strengthen collaboration with allies and partners to improve training, techniques, and procedures that foster interoperability, information-sharing, and force response. This year’s event will also discuss developments in advanced technologies such as autonomous systems that can neutralize bomb and mine threats from a safe distance and in expeditionary operations.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and ask questions of senior leaders across the community on the evolving nature of IED threats as well as recent advances in EOD technologies to counter, detect, and prevent explosive attacks. Join the EOD community at the 2025 EOD/C-IED and Countermine Symposium to explore ways to protect civilians, military members, and key infrastructures from enduring, hard-to-detect threats posed by unconventional explosives.
The 2025 Symposium is only two weeks away. To learn more and to secure your seat, visit https://countermine.dsigroup.org/.
This year’s EOD/ C-IED and Countermine Symposium will advance the field of EOD and C-IED by integrating strategies, technologies, and policies that improve civilian and EOD worker safety in detecting and rendering-safe explosives. Speakers will highlight the need to strengthen collaboration with allies and partners to improve training, techniques, and procedures that foster interoperability, information-sharing, and force response. This year’s event will also discuss developments in advanced technologies such as autonomous systems that can neutralize bomb and mine threats from a safe distance and in expeditionary operations.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and ask questions of senior leaders across the community on the evolving nature of IED threats as well as recent advances in EOD technologies to counter, detect, and prevent explosive attacks. Join the EOD community at the 2025 EOD/C-IED and Countermine Symposium to explore ways to protect civilians, military members, and key infrastructures from enduring, hard-to-detect threats posed by unconventional explosives.
The 2025 Symposium is only two weeks away. To learn more and to secure your seat, visit https://countermine.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://countermine.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://countermine.dsigroup.org/
Categories