CICEE 2025 Invites Global Exhibitors to Tap Into China's Expanding Consumer Electronics Market

The China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICEE) will take place in Qingdao from September 17–22, 2025. With over 700 exhibitors and 113,000+ visitors, CICEE offers international businesses a strategic opportunity to access China’s tech market, diversify operations, and reduce tariff exposure. Exhibitor packages include booth setup, travel, and hospitality support.