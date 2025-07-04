CICEE 2025 Invites Global Exhibitors to Tap Into China's Expanding Consumer Electronics Market
The China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICEE) will take place in Qingdao from September 17–22, 2025. With over 700 exhibitors and 113,000+ visitors, CICEE offers international businesses a strategic opportunity to access China’s tech market, diversify operations, and reduce tariff exposure. Exhibitor packages include booth setup, travel, and hospitality support.
Beijing, China, July 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amid global trade uncertainties, the China International Consumer Electronics Exposition (CICEE) returns for its 21st edition, providing a high-level platform for international businesses to diversify and grow in the world’s most dynamic consumer electronics market. The event will be held from September 17 to 22, 2025, at the Qingdao International Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Organized with the approval of China’s State Council, CICEE 2025 is co-hosted by the Shandong Provincial People’s Government, the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, the China Electronics Society, the Qingdao Municipal Government, the Ireland Sino Institute, and Zatino Group.
A Proven Trade Platform in an Unstable Global Landscape
The current international trade environment is marked by tariff escalations, supply chain fragmentation, and shifting regulations. As companies seek to stabilize their operations and diversify market exposure, CICEE 2025 stands out as a strategic event for engaging directly with China’s massive consumer base and advanced technology ecosystem.
In 2024, CICEE attracted over 700 exhibitors and 113,000 visitors, generating more than ¥100 million in signed contracts and 210 million online impressions. This year’s event will span over 200,000 square meters, with 50 exhibition halls covering a wide range of high-growth sectors.
Why International Exhibitors Should Attend
CICEE is uniquely positioned to support international exhibitors with turnkey participation benefits:
36㎡ professionally constructed booth
Hotel accommodation for two representatives at the on-site hotel
One round-trip international airfare
Daily meals, airport transfers, and in-venue shuttle
Professional interpretation and business concierge support
This comprehensive package ensures that overseas exhibitors can focus entirely on building commercial relationships and engaging with buyers and partners.
Key Industry Segments at CICEE 2025
CICEE continues to evolve in response to emerging technologies and market needs. The 2025 exposition will feature dedicated zones in:
Smart Devices and Consumer Tech
Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Metaverse Applications
5G, IoT, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity
Smart Home and Smart Mobility Solutions
Sustainable Electronics and Green Innovation
Global Brands and Supply Chain Solutions
Confirmed exhibitors include Huawei, Haier, JD.com, Hisense, and Sony, ensuring strong participation from global leaders and attracting buyers, media, and investors from around the world.
An Accessible and Strategic Location
Qingdao’s International Convention and Exhibition Centre is located just 40 minutes from Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport, with onsite hotel facilities, conference halls, and outdoor exhibit zones. The city offers advanced infrastructure, international logistics access, and proximity to major industrial hubs, making it an ideal venue for long-term engagement in China.
Register Now – Limited Spaces Available
CICEE 2025 will take place from September 17 to 22, 2025. Premium exhibition zones are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Companies interested in expanding their presence in Asia, minimizing tariff risk, and connecting with China’s fast-growing electronics market are encouraged to confirm their participation as early as possible.
To inquire about exhibitor pricing and registration, please visit:
https://www.zatino.ie/china-business-connection-programme-september-2025-cice/
To view the CICEE 2025 brochure, please visit:
https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/china-international-consumer-electronics-exposition-brochure-2025-pdf/281156165
And for more on this story, please visit:
https://irelandchinainstitute.eu/2025/07/01/expand-diversify-china-consumer-electronics-exposition/
