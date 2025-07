Income Capital Management Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results Amid Global Volatility

New York, NY, July 05, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Income Capital Management, an alternative asset management companyspecializing in proprietary FX strategies, announced strong performance figures for the first half of 2025, delivering +32.03% YTD and +62.08% cumulative returns since April 2024 for its Aggressive Investment Level strategy.“In a world gripped by uncertainty — geopolitical tensions, volatile markets, and shifting policy — staying afloat is hard. Outperforming is rare. But delivering double-digit alpha? That’s what we do,” said Paolo Volpicelli, Founder & CEO of Income Capital Management.Performance Highlights (Aggressive Investment Level):- June 2025: +3.45%*- Q2 2025: +12.00%*- YTD (Jan–Jun 2025): +32.03%*- Cumulative (Since Apr 2024): +62.08%**Performance reflects the Aggressive Investment Level of our flagship fund. Past performance is not indicative of future results.These results reflect the firm’s disciplined approach to risk, data-driven models, and deep understanding of the FX markets. While traditional strategies faltered under market pressure, Income Capital Management maintained its focus, delivering consistent outperformance.“Our edge is not luck — it’s structure, conviction, and execution,” Paolo added. “In times like these, capital doesn’t chase stories. It follows discipline.”About Income Capital ManagementIncome Capital Management is a cross-border asset management company focusing on alternative strategies with a core expertise in Forex markets. Its flagship fund serves qualified investors seeking consistent alpha and capital protection through market cycles.