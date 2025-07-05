Income Capital Management Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results Amid Global Volatility
The first half of 2025 has been anything but normal. Markets shook, uncertainty dominated, and many strategies struggled to keep pace. At Income Capital Management, they focused on what we do best: staying disciplined, managing risk, and delivering results.
New York, NY, July 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Income Capital Management, an alternative asset management company
specializing in proprietary FX strategies, announced strong performance figures for the first half of 2025, delivering +32.03% YTD and +62.08% cumulative returns since April 2024 for its Aggressive Investment Level strategy.
“In a world gripped by uncertainty — geopolitical tensions, volatile markets, and shifting policy — staying afloat is hard. Outperforming is rare. But delivering double-digit alpha? That’s what we do,” said Paolo Volpicelli, Founder & CEO of Income Capital Management.
Performance Highlights (Aggressive Investment Level):
- June 2025: +3.45%*
- Q2 2025: +12.00%*
- YTD (Jan–Jun 2025): +32.03%*
- Cumulative (Since Apr 2024): +62.08%*
*Performance reflects the Aggressive Investment Level of our flagship fund. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
These results reflect the firm’s disciplined approach to risk, data-driven models, and deep understanding of the FX markets. While traditional strategies faltered under market pressure, Income Capital Management maintained its focus, delivering consistent outperformance.
“Our edge is not luck — it’s structure, conviction, and execution,” Paolo added. “In times like these, capital doesn’t chase stories. It follows discipline.”
About Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management is a cross-border asset management company focusing on alternative strategies with a core expertise in Forex markets. Its flagship fund serves qualified investors seeking consistent alpha and capital protection through market cycles.
About Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management is a cross-border asset management company focusing on alternative strategies with a core expertise in Forex markets. Its flagship fund serves qualified investors seeking consistent alpha and capital protection through market cycles.
Contact
Katya Azzaroni
+390287177412
incomecapital.biz
