ISMG.Studio Captures H1 2025 with High-Impact Narratives and Sets Stage for Expanded H2 Coverage
Backed by Editorial Authority and Expansive Event Presence, ISMG Delivers Impactful Media Experiences Through Interviews and Expert Analysis
Princeton, NJ, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ISMG.Studio, the media production division of Information Security Media Group (ISMG), played a prominent role in the first half of 2025 by producing multimedia content at leading cybersecurity and enterprise technology conferences worldwide.
Designed to support organizations in maximizing their visibility at major industry events, ISMG.Studio delivers turnkey content creation, executive interviews and media amplification. In the first half of 2025, the division provided media services across high-profile conferences including RSA Conference 2025, InfoSecurity Europe and the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit. ISMG.Studio also supported proprietary events for vendors such as CyberArk IMPACT and the ManageEngine User Conference, as well as ISMG’s own global summits.
The team captured insights from a wide range of industry figures - C-level executives, technical experts, investors, analysts and public-sector leaders - across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Content produced included exclusive interviews, on-site panel coverage and custom video features, all distributed across ISMG’s editorial network.
Notable interviewees featured in ISMG.Studio’s H1 programming included:
Anne Neuberger, former deputy NSA for cyber and emerging technologies, White House
Dave DeWalt, CEO, NightDragon
Hans de Vries, chief cybersecurity and operations officer, ENISA
Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks
Rajesh Ganesan, CEO, ManageEngine, Zoho Corp
“We’re not just capturing content, we’re capturing leadership moments,” said David Elichman, chief collaboration officer at ISMG. “As cybersecurity events multiply and audience attention becomes increasingly fragmented, ISMG.Studio has emerged as the definitive solution for transforming fleeting conference moments into lasting brand authority.”
Founded on ISMG’s 20-year history in cybersecurity reporting, ISMG.Studio draws on experienced journalists based in key global markets. The studio’s editorial rigor ensures that content is relevant, technically sound and reflective of broader trends in regulation, risk and innovation.
“From one-on-one executive interviews and panel coverage to immersive video features, ISMG.Studio empowers organizations to engage more meaningfully by creating enduring narratives that drive visibility, trust and impact across the global cybersecurity community,” said Tom Field, senior vice president of editorial at ISMG.
In H1 2025, ISMG.Studio’s editorial coverage explored topics such as machine identity management, the impact of artificial intelligence on threat landscapes, and developments in ransomware. These discussions aimed to provide practical insights to industry professionals while also highlighting innovation within the vendor community.
ISMG.Studio is scheduled to expand its presence across a new slate of global events in the second half of 2025. These include Black Hat USA, GovWare 2025, it-sa Expo&Congress, AWS re:Invent 2025, and the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit (London and Texas).
At these and other gatherings, ISMG.Studio will continue to offer participants an integrated platform for media engagement and content distribution. This approach is intended to help organizations increase their reach and establish long-term authority in a fast-evolving industry.
To learn more about our turnkey media production services and upcoming events, visit https://ismg.studio/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG.Studio
ISMG.Studio is a media production initiative by ISMG, specializing in strategic brand amplification and executive storytelling for cybersecurity and technology leaders. Leveraging ISMG’s expansive network of 38 global publications and over 2 million subscribers, ISMG.Studio transforms event engagements into lasting thought leadership content that drives brand recognition and maximizes investment impact.
