Expert Panel to Discuss Corrosion Control Trends in India’s Water and Wastewater Sectors
AMPP and AWWA Launch First Joint Webinar Highlighting Global Collaboration and Local Innovation
Delhi, India, July 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global authority in materials protection and performance, in collaboration with the American Water Works Association (AWWA), will host a free international webinar, “Expert Panel Explains Water and Wastewater Corrosion Control Trends in India,” on July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.
This two-hour virtual event brings together leading experts from across India to explore corrosion mitigation practices that extend the life of critical infrastructure, improve system resilience, and support sustainable water and wastewater operations.
The program is a direct result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AMPP and AWWA, which establishes a framework for cooperation on technical knowledge exchange, event programming, and potential collaboration in regions outside the United States and Canada, particularly India. The agreement aims to “help to promulgate knowledge and technologies that protect people, assets, and the environment from the effects of corrosion.”
“This webinar is a powerful example of how international partnerships can elevate global best practices,” said Jennifer Merck, Vice President of Maritime at AMPP. “The caliber of speakers and the depth of insight they bring showcase the strength of our collaboration with AWWA and our shared commitment to expanding access to corrosion education in the water and wastewater sectors worldwide.”
Attendees will gain practical insights into minimizing lifecycle costs, integrating digital transformation in utility management, and reusing wastewater for industrial operations. Covering topics from smart water technologies to corrosion control in treatment plants, the webinar offers actionable guidance for asset managers, engineers, utility leaders, and environmental experts focused on long-term infrastructure performance and sustainability.
Featured speakers include:
Randy Moore, Past Vice President, AWWA
Topic: The Importance of Corrosion Control for Asset Management & Sustainability
Ramesh Kumar Roy, Deputy General Manager, Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Topic: Smart Water Management through Digital Transformation
Dr. V. Ravichandran, Director of Business Development, Sartime Horological
Topic: Corrosion Challenges in Wastewater Treatment Plants
Dr. Sunil D. Kahar, Assistant Professor, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
Topic: Accelerated Electro-chemical Testing for Optimized Material Selection
The webinar will conclude with a panel Q&A moderated by AMPP Past Chair Amir Eliezer.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025
Time: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Eastern
Register: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5000226/3651525D90A7A2FDED7BE71302A3E0A3?partnerref=AMPPweb
For more information on the webinar and speakers, visit: https://www.ampp.org/events/water-wastewater-corrosion-control-in-india-webcast
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 36,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources to its members. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
About AWWA
Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific, and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world’s most vital resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy, and enhance our quality of life. https://www.awwa.org
