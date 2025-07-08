Neyox.ai Launches Voice AI Agents to Supercharge U.S. Real Estate Sales

Neyox.ai, an India-based enterprise AI firm, has launched its Voice AI Agents in the U.S. real estate market to automate lead outreach, appointment booking, and follow-ups. The multilingual, 24/7 platform boosts efficiency, reduces agent workload, and scales client engagement. It supports various property types and integrates with CRMs for real-time analytics.