Neyox.ai Launches Voice AI Agents to Supercharge U.S. Real Estate Sales
Neyox.ai, an India-based enterprise AI firm, has launched its Voice AI Agents in the U.S. real estate market to automate lead outreach, appointment booking, and follow-ups. The multilingual, 24/7 platform boosts efficiency, reduces agent workload, and scales client engagement. It supports various property types and integrates with CRMs for real-time analytics.
New York, NY, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- India-based enterprise AI startup Neyox.ai has announced the launch of its Voice AI Agents in the United States, marking a major expansion into North America’s competitive real estate market. The platform is designed to automate outbound communication processes—such as lead qualification, appointment booking, and follow-ups—using AI-powered voice technology.
The company stated that the new solution aims to support real estate professionals in improving operational efficiency, reducing response time, and scaling their outreach with minimal human intervention. The AI Voice Agents can handle thousands of calls simultaneously, operate 24/7, and communicate fluently in multiple languages—ensuring continuous engagement across time zones.
“U.S. real estate agents spend a significant portion of their time chasing leads and performing repetitive outreach. Our AI Voice Agents eliminate this bottleneck,” said Neeraj Parnami, Founder and CEO of Neyox.ai. “By automating routine conversations, we help brokers and sales teams focus on higher-value tasks like closing deals and nurturing clients.”
According to the company, the AI engine enables real-time voice interactions that simulate human conversation, with capabilities such as intent recognition, lead validation, and CRM integration. The system is designed to offer consistent messaging and reduce agent burnout while boosting conversion rates and follow-up accuracy.
The U.S. real estate market, one of the largest and most competitive globally, has witnessed growing demand for tech-driven solutions amid rising inquiry volumes and increasing expectations for instant responses. Neyox.ai’s launch is positioned to address these challenges by allowing agencies to deploy Voice AI within hours and start campaigns instantly.
The company also confirmed that its platform is fully customizable for different property categories, such as rentals, condos, luxury homes, and commercial real estate. Campaigns can be tailored with scripted dialogues based on location, property type, and target audience, with full performance analytics available via a real-time dashboard.
Neyox.ai’s entry into the U.S. aligns with its global growth strategy and comes on the heels of successful rollouts in markets like the UAE and India. The company plans to further strengthen its presence across North America through strategic partnerships with real estate CRMs and broker networks.
Founded in 2010, Neyox.ai provides Voice AI solutions to enterprise clients across sectors including healthcare, logistics, finance, and real estate. Its flagship product, Voice AI Agents, is used to automate customer engagement at scale and is capable of handling millions of interactions with consistent performance.
About Neyox.ai
Neyox.ai is a global AI communications company specializing in Voice AI technology for high-demand sectors such as real estate, finance, healthcare, and logistics. Headquartered in India, Neyox.ai delivers intelligent voice automation platforms that help businesses engage customers more effectively, reduce operational costs, and scale outreach without increasing staff. Its flagship Voice AI Agents use natural language processing, multilingual support, and CRM integration to provide real-time, human-like conversations at massive scale. With successful deployments across India, the UAE, and now the U.S., Neyox.ai is fast becoming a trusted technology partner for enterprise growth through smart, scalable communication.
For more details, visit: www.neyox.ai
