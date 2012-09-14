PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Small to Mid-Size Furniture Retailers Now Have Access to Fortune 500 Technology - December 12, 2019 - XSELL Technologies
UpsideLMS wins Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious 2019 Brandon Hall Awards, in partnership with Doha Bank and Firstsource, respectively. - December 12, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security
Learn how Artificial Intelligence can help transform industries in Thailand. Meet industry experts on how they are leveraging AI/ML for their business. - November 27, 2019 - Anblicks
Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo
David Crais, CEO of CMG Carealytics, was invited exclusively to speak on the applications of blockchain and artificial intelligence in healthcare, medical, biotech, biomedical engineering, and life sciences. He was selected due to his over 20 years experience with the subject matter and breadth of experience in healthcare and medical research, development, and commercialization in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the EU and other global healthcare and life science markets. - November 20, 2019 - Crais Management Group, LLC
AI Lab One provides a comprehensive report about AI trends in the Netherlands and of The Hague’s potential as the AI center of the country. - November 20, 2019 - AI Lab One
American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019: CareCentra's personalized nudging program significantly improved medication adherence in patients and kept them engaged throughout the course of a landmark study. - November 19, 2019 - CareCentra LLC
Startup Lunarship Software announces version 2019.11 of its photo organizer Phototheca, which is now equipped with deep neural networks to search for people and cats in photographs automatically. - November 19, 2019 - Lunarship Software
The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Davos Networks, a Swiss-based company providing comprehensive Cyber Security and Network Solutions, has today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Cloud Security Service Provider Check Point Software AG, a leading provider of Cyber Security solutions globally, to facilitate CloudGuard... - November 14, 2019 - Davos Networks
SMi reports: Registration is closing soon for SMi’s 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare Conference in London, next week. - November 13, 2019 - SMi Group
Simform – a trusted custom-software development company in San Francisco – announces the expansion of their service offerings. Over the past decade, Simform has established itself as a technology partner to start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley, building robust and scalable... - November 12, 2019 - Simform
Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.
Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - Telesense
Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - November 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds
Cephasonics Ultrasound has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to conduct research and development (R&D) toward developing a new computational architecture for AI-enabled Ultrafast Frameforming ultrasound systems (UFFFI) - November 04, 2019 - Cephasonics Ultrasound
Industry veteran, Mehrshad Setayesh, brings decades of engineering and analytics leadership. - November 04, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies
Canidium's SAP-certified, CPQ packaged solution is now available for purchase. Canidium's unparalleled expertise after many successful SAP CPQ implementations has led to the development of these packages based on the needs of different-sized businesses. - November 02, 2019 - Canidium
News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media
Consilium Software proves industry leadership with advances that meet real client needs. - November 01, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Industry veterans will accelerate value by incorporating best practices into methodologies and delivery for NextHealth clients. - October 28, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies
SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom will return to London in two weeks with a Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day. - October 22, 2019 - SMi Group
Octobotic Corporation's Autonomous Aliveadvisor Platform; "Aliveadvisor Global Business Platform for tomorrow autonomous world AI assisted with Moses” - Dr. Fr. Daniel Imperato KM.S.S.P. GM+OB - October 22, 2019 - Octobotic Corporation
At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group
An international software development company based in Florida, NIX United, announces a pro bono contest for NGOs and non-profit organizations that engage in the local development of the region in any possible way. - October 12, 2019 - NIX United
Healthcare Sales Executive Leo Poynton to Spearhead Aggressive Market Expansion in 2020. - October 08, 2019 - Symplast
Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release an updated preview of AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - October 07, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Cephasonics, a leading provider of innovative research and OEM ultrasound platforms for research and OEM applications, announced today a new ultrasound system designed for elastography. Elastography uses the ability of sound to push tissue in the body and non-invasively measure the elasticity or stiffness... - October 06, 2019 - Cephasonics Ultrasound
The Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, is featured in the Top 100 Registry, highlighting his life and career. In September 2019, Dr. Layman was named Top 100 Registry's Humanitarian of the Year for his work in raising awareness in the fields of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. - October 03, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Over the past several years, AI has grown in relevance and adoption within the upstream oil and gas community. With the launch of several major projects this year by the likes of ExxonMobil, BP and Total, 2019 is being hailed as the year AI goes from theory to practice. This year's lineup of speakers includes AI pioneers from Apache, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, Dell, IBM, TGS, and others. Registration for the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium is available at UpstreamML.com. - October 02, 2019 - Oil & Gas Machine Learning Symposium
Tom E. Edwards of Frisco, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of marketing and Emerging technology.
About Tom E. Edwards
Tom E. Edwards is the... - October 01, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB
Flexiv Ltd. launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm, Rizon in China. - September 25, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.
Gained Critical Knowledge from SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab Overseen by OST Global Solutions. - September 19, 2019 - OST Global Solutions
SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom 2019 to commence on 5th, 6th and 7th of November in London with an anticipated 20% increase from last year. - September 18, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Group Reports: Regional speakers will gather at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30 and 31 January 2020. - September 16, 2019 - SMi Group
Nividous partners with AXON Ivy to help end-customers with the combined power of Nividous RPA and AXON Ivy’s BPM platform for process optimization. - September 12, 2019 - Nividous Software Solutions
Today, the Danish based AI company 2021.AI announced that they are partnering with Edge Consulting Co. Ltd., a true pioneer within AI development in Japan, who can boast a solid track record of deep learning implementations. Together the two companies will deliver a Japanese version of 2021.AI’s Grace AI platform which will be called “Edge Algo Platform.” The partnership has high set ambitions to make Edge Algo Platform the leading AI platform in Japan for data scientists’ model development. - September 06, 2019 - 2021.AI
SMi Reports: The 14th annual Defence Exports conference attracts global acknowledgement with only 3 weeks left until the event this September in Amsterdam. - September 05, 2019 - SMi Group
NextHealth Technologies, whose AI-powered advanced analytics platform integrates data-driven decision making into workflow to improve healthcare affordability, announced that it has been named for the fourth year in a row as a Sample Vendor in three separate Gartner reports: Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare... - September 04, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies
Illinois startup data245 employs machine learning to predict employee benefit budgets into the future. - September 03, 2019 - data245
Flexiv Ltd., creator of the world’s first adaptive robotic arm combining direct force control with advanced AI, this week released an official white paper that both reviews the status quo of industrial robots and investigates the potential impact of new technologies.
In the white paper, the robotics... - September 01, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.
Understand how AI can help real estate improve clients’ home search, identify strong lead gen, remove bias from recruiting, refine the transaction and better predict market values. - August 29, 2019 - Anblicks
NextHealth Technologies Inc., an advanced analytics platform that integrates data-driven insights into workflow to optimize healthcare affordability, announced today that Cynthia Nustad has joined its board. An inspirational leader who is known for accelerating growth strategies, Ms. Nustad brings extensive... - August 26, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies
New platform offers groundbreaking advantages for AI developers and programmers. - August 23, 2019 - Blackzendo AG