Artificial Intelligence News
Automatically get news about innovations in the field of artificial intelligences, including new applications, award-winning software, machine learning, cutting edge research and advances in speech recognition, decision-making and translation.
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
TradeGlass Rethinks Market Analysis with a Game-Theory-Based 360° Framework
TradeGlass introduces an automated yet fully inspectable approach to market analysis, synchronizing technical, fundamental, macroeconomic, news, sentiment and risk information into one coherent outlook. Its methodology is documented in a public whitepaper, with complementary desktop and mobile experiences and a free tier available to everyone. - August 04, 2026 - Tradeglass
Pixel Works Software Launches Chess AI Solver for iOS and Android, Alongside a New Website
The app reads a chess position from a screenshot and returns the strongest move in seconds — with no account, no upload, and no internet connection required. A dedicated website launches alongside it. - August 03, 2026 - PixelWorksSoftware
LSEO Launches Mention Engine™, an AI-Powered Platform for Building Brand Authority in the AI Search Era
New platform analyzes more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommends strategic third-party placements designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines. - August 03, 2026 - LSEO
NestWatch Launches AI-Powered Home Watch Software with GPS-Verified Visits, Automated Reports, and Built-In Billing for Home Watch Companies
NestWatch, a software platform built for professional home watch businesses, is now available at nestwatch.ai. Operators run GPS-verified inspections from their phone, send AI-drafted reports that homeowners read in a branded online portal, and get paid with built-in invoicing and card-on-file auto-pay. Every account begins with a free trial that requires no credit card. - August 03, 2026 - NestWatch
New SumatoSoft Research: Workflow Redesign - Not Technology - is What Moves Enterprise AI from Pilot to Production
Survey of 72 leaders across 30+ industries finds data quality is the top readiness gap and human oversight is near-universal. - August 03, 2026 - SumatoSoft
CommLoan Welcomes Brian Brady as Capital Markets Advisor to Expand Hospitality Real Estate Lending Capabilities
CommLoan hires veteran capital markets professional to focus on Commercial Real Estate Lending in Florida and Southeastern United States - August 01, 2026 - CommLoan
Instinct Pet Food Expands Partnership with Demand Chain AI to Transform Forecasting and Demand Planning with Puls8™
Demand Chain AI announced that Instinct Pet Food has expanded its partnership by selecting Puls8™ Driver-Based Forecasting (DBF) and Puls8™ Demand Planning (DP) as the next phase of its supply chain transformation. Building on the successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan and Puls8™ 360 ADS, the new solutions will enhance long-range planning, strengthen enterprise decision-making, optimize inventory, and support continued growth. - July 31, 2026 - Demand Chain AI, Inc.
PrimeRFP Supplies OrangeSlices's Arctas Directory with Federal Market Intelligence
Federal Capture Intelligence Turns Arctas into a Resource for Business Development - July 31, 2026 - PrimeRFP
Cascala Partners with FLAACOs to Advance Care Transition Intelligence for Florida ACOs
Cascala, a leading provider of AI-powered care transition intelligence for Accountable Care Organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs), a ValueH™ organization. The partnership will help FLAACOs member... - July 30, 2026 - Florida Association of ACOs
Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent
Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications. - July 28, 2026 - Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd
The Huge Investment in Computer Centers Will Have Unexpected Results
In a just-published book The Limits of AI, author William Meisel argues that the huge investments in computer centers to create the next generation of Artificial Intelligence will fail in that objective, but the resulting dramatic growth in inexpensive computing power available will create an unexpected revolution in how humans connect with computers. - July 27, 2026 - William Meisel
Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection
Lumovex Media Group Partners with BridgeBrain to Build Consent-Based Licensing Infrastructure for AI-Powered Entertainment - July 22, 2026 - Lumovex
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Salt Security Introduces the Industry's Largest Policy Library for Agentic AI Governance
Salt Security's Policy Hub has reached 100 pre-built policies, creating the industry's first app store for agentic security governance. The milestone gives enterprise security teams an immediately deployable library covering APIs, MCP servers, agent permissions, authentication and compliance — with 61 policies activating automatically on day one and 12+ purpose-built for agentic AI. Eight compliance frameworks included. - July 21, 2026 - Salt Security
Jaxon Awarded SBIR Phase I with U.S. Space Force to Employ Self-Organizing Market of Specialized AI Models for Warfighters
Jaxon, Inc. announces it has been selected by SpaceWERX for a SBIR Phase I in the amount of $74,931 focused on a self-organizing AI agent swarm that deliver trusted artificial intelligence solutions to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force... - July 21, 2026 - Jaxon, Inc.
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
CavyaQA Launches: AI-Powered Translation QA for Any Language Pair
CavyaQA combines traditional QA validation with AI-powered language review in one platform. - July 20, 2026 - Milestone Localization
Supply Chain Leaders and Innovators Will Gather in Long Beach, California, on August 13–14, 2026, for the 14th Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (USC Kendrick GSCI) is proud to announce the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 and 14, 2026, at the Marriott Long Beach Downtown. Recognized as one of the nation’s premier supply... - July 18, 2026 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
AiBusinessTeam Introduces “Email That Works Back” with Intelligent Routing and AI Auto-Replies
AiBusinessTeam’s Team Inbox gives businesses a dedicated @aibusinessteam.ai address that can understand incoming emails, organize files and requests, create tasks, route information, and send intelligent replies based on the owner’s instructions. Messages outside those instructions remain available for review, giving owners automation without surrendering control. - July 17, 2026 - AiBusinessTeam
Daniel Reitberg Announces New Conference Presentation on Agentic AI for Business Workflows
Technology writer and educator Daniel Reitberg has announced a new conference presentation on Agentic AI, designed to help business professionals understand practical automation, digital productivity, workflow oversight, and responsible AI adoption in real workplace settings. - July 17, 2026 - Daniel Reitberg
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Manifestly Introduces AI Assisted Workflow Execution Through Claude
Manifestly Checklists has introduced an MCP integration for Claude, making it easier for teams to manage recurring workflows and SOPs through natural language. The new connection allows Claude to interact with Manifestly workflows so users can complete steps, launch runs, update assignments, and create workflow templates without leaving Claude. - July 16, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
follow Inc. Names Media Exec Andy Kaplan to Advisory Board
Media Executive Andy Kaplan Joins follow Inc. Advisory Board. Chairman of KC Global Media Entertainment and former President of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks to advise on media strategy and growth. - July 16, 2026 - follow Inc.
Swarmalytics Deploys Autonomous AI Agent That Runs Complete Predictive Analysis Pipelines Without Human Intervention
Swarmalytics has deployed a live, autonomous AI agent that runs complete predictive analysis pipelines end to end, with no human in the loop once it is running. The SwarmAI platform ingests data, trains its own models, simulates forward outcomes, and delivers analyst-quality narratives on a schedule. Its first application forecasts the insurance Producer Price Index 30 days out; the same platform generalizes to any data-rich industry. - July 15, 2026 - Swarmalytics
ITWA@Vietnam 2026 Brings Global Smart Electronics Manufacturing, Advanced Materials and Automation Technologies to Hanoi
ITWA@Vietnam returns Aug 5–7, 2026 at VEC Hanoi, offering free entry for manufacturers. Highlights include industry forums, skills training, robot demos, full-chain exhibits and buyer matching for smarter, greener manufacturing. - July 15, 2026 - RX
Kole Imports Acquires Craig® Consumer Electronics Brand from Craig Electronics
Kole Imports has acquired the Craig® consumer electronics brand from Craig Electronics, marking a major expansion of its brand portfolio. Craig®, known for affordable electronics for over 60 years, will continue under Kole’s leadership. Kole plans to grow the brand globally and launch an expanded product lineup in 2027 focused on value and innovation. The transaction was facilitated by Todd Lustgarten, managing Partner of Westbridge Consulting (div. of Westbridge Licensing). - July 14, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
Fraoula.co AI Expands Enterprise AI Solutions to Help Global Organizations Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation
Fraoula.co AI, a global enterprise AI and data analytics company, today announced the expansion of its enterprise artificial intelligence solutions designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation through secure AI adoption, intelligent automation, cloud modernization, and... - July 12, 2026 - Fraoula
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Independence
AI Visibility Labs LLC is issuing this public statement to clarify its corporate identity and business relationships. AI Visibility Labs LLC has been independently-owned-and-operated since its formation in June of 2025. The company has been wholly owned by Nancy Anne Coultas, its sole owner, since... - July 10, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
Tzvi Boxer, Technology Consultant and AI Strategist, Releases "The Practical AI Playbook"
Tzvi Boxer, a technology consultant and AI strategist with more than 20 years of experience, has released The Practical AI Playbook: How Smart Businesses Use AI Without the Hype. The book gives business leaders a calm, business-first framework for deciding when and how to adopt artificial intelligence, including a five-question test that separates real value from hype. It reflects Boxer's consulting focus on systems optimization, business automation, and practical AI implementation. - July 10, 2026 - Tzvi Boxer
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
Fiercify Logic Launches AI Governance as a Managed Service, Bringing Enterprise-Grade AI Oversight to SMBs and Federal Contractors
New offering pairs continuous AI risk management with the firm's managed IT and CMMC compliance practice, giving smaller organizations a defensible path to safe AI adoption - July 08, 2026 - Fiercify Logic
Inflownomics Shares New AI-Themed Digital Flow Content Through SCL1 Delivery Social Channels
Inflownomics, LLC has released new AI-themed motivational and entertainment content through its SCL1 Delivery social media channels, featuring humor, inspirational messaging, and digital "flow" concepts. - July 07, 2026 - inflownomics, LLC
New Book from The Oaklea Press Purports to Explain Why AI Will Not Live Up to Expectations
Bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin argues that the trillion-dollar AI boom is built on a false assumption and explains why he thinks so in this new book. He writes that the same evidence reveals a startling truth that may change how humans see themselves. - July 06, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Prox Digital Agency Expands UK Team with Senior Hires in AI Strategy & Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)
Prox Digital Agency has expanded its UK team by hiring senior AI strategy and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) experts. The agency strengthens its ability to help brands improve visibility across AI-powered search platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity. Serving over 500 businesses worldwide, Prox combines AI strategy, SEO, web development and digital transformation to help startups and enterprises grow in the evolving AI-first search landscape. - July 05, 2026 - Prox Digital Agency London
Kentico Becomes the First Major DXP Vendor to Put Agentic AI on Its Awards Leaderboard, Opening Site of the Year 2026
Kentico today opened the Site of the Year 2026 competition with a refreshed awards structure built around the forces reshaping digital experience, including a new Best Use of AI award, the first-of-its-kind recognition from a major Digital Experience Platform vendor that formally celebrates partner... - July 05, 2026 - Kentico
Kentico Reports AIRA Customer Adoption Nearly Quadruples in the First Half of 2026
Growth driven by rapid adoption of AIRA and Kentico’s Agentic Marketing Suite, helping marketers scale content operations with AI-powered assistance. - July 05, 2026 - Kentico
EDEN.exe Installs Algorithm-Curated Paradises at 48 Stunden Neukölln
Post-curatorial exhibition reimagining the myth of Eden through the lenses of artificial intelligence, distributed authorship, and unstable realities opens at 48 Stunden Neukölln with Live Performance by Renowned Mural Artist Robert Vargas - July 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
Emotion AI Thinks There's One Right Answer. A High School Researcher is Proving There Isn't.
A non-commercial research project led by high school student Evelyn Kim at Singapore American School has opened public participation. Contributors watch ten short video clips and record how they read each person's emotion — no right or wrong answers, 10 to 15 minutes. The study challenges a foundational assumption of emotion-recognition AI: that everyone reads a face the same way. Anyone 14 or older can participate. - July 03, 2026 - MindLensLab
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
AI Seer Launches Truth Terminal Chrome Extension, Bringing Real-Time Verification to Polymarket and Every Video on the Web
The Truth Terminal Chrome Extension makes ArAIstotle's prediction-market analysis and resolution risk scoring available directly inside Polymarket, while a new Live Fact Checker transcribes videos, podcasts and articles as users watch or read and returns verdicts with sources in real time. - July 01, 2026 - AI Seer
Lumovex Media Group and BlackForge Distribution Form Strategic Alliance to Produce and Distribute 18 AI Micro-Drama Series a Year
First U.S. based Hollywood-led AI micro-drama pipeline delivers premium short-form storytelling as a creative counterpoint to offshore and fully automated AI production - June 30, 2026 - Lumovex Media Group
ADAM Awarded 20-Year GSA IDIQ Contract for Trident AI, Establishing First Federal AI Data Trust Layer Contract in the United States
ADAM, a Milwaukee-based technology company building next-generation data verification and AI accountability infrastructure, today announced that it has been awarded a 20-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract through the U.S. General Services Administration for Trident AI. The... - June 29, 2026 - ADAM Aerospace
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Expands AI Search Visibility Services for Medical Doctors Seeking Sustainable Patient Acquisition
Dr. John Spencer Ellis has expanded Reputation Return's AI search visibility services to help medical doctors across all specialties maintain patient acquisition as over 52 percent of patients now use artificial intelligence platforms to find healthcare providers. The comprehensive solutions address the specific signals AI platforms evaluate when recommending physicians, ensuring doctors remain prominent and discoverable in their communities. - June 29, 2026 - Reputation Return
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Fortified CEO Ben DeBow: The End of Tech Abundance — AI is Powerful, Not Efficient, and the Bill Has Come Due - a Luminary Societies Salon
DeBow's thesis is that AI made building easy but did not make accounting easy. "AI is powerful, but it isn't efficient — it spends more to reach a result that could have cost far less," he said. Business users now create apps and agents faster than technology teams can support or govern them, producing a structural accountability gap — systems built fast and accounted for late. - June 24, 2026 - The Luminary Societies