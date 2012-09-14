PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Canidium Named Among the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium

ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

AI Journey for Furniture Retailers Small to Mid-Size Furniture Retailers Now Have Access to Fortune 500 Technology - December 12, 2019 - XSELL Technologies

A Twin-Win for UpsideLMS at the 2019 Brandon Hall Awards UpsideLMS wins Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious 2019 Brandon Hall Awards, in partnership with Doha Bank and Firstsource, respectively. - December 12, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Anblicks to Sponsor World’s Largest AI Event Happening in Bangkok Learn how Artificial Intelligence can help transform industries in Thailand. Meet industry experts on how they are leveraging AI/ML for their business. - November 27, 2019 - Anblicks

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo

David Crais Invited to Speak at MinneBOS in Boston, Massachusetts on Applying Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to Healthcare David Crais, CEO of CMG Carealytics, was invited exclusively to speak on the applications of blockchain and artificial intelligence in healthcare, medical, biotech, biomedical engineering, and life sciences. He was selected due to his over 20 years experience with the subject matter and breadth of experience in healthcare and medical research, development, and commercialization in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the EU and other global healthcare and life science markets. - November 20, 2019 - Crais Management Group, LLC

AI Lab One Describes the State of AI Adoption in The Hague, the City of Peace and Justice AI Lab One provides a comprehensive report about AI trends in the Netherlands and of The Hague’s potential as the AI center of the country. - November 20, 2019 - AI Lab One

CareCentra's Artificial Intelligence Based Precision Nudging Improves Medication Adherence by 15% and Major Cardiovascular Events Scores by 37% American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019: CareCentra's personalized nudging program significantly improved medication adherence in patients and kept them engaged throughout the course of a landmark study. - November 19, 2019 - CareCentra LLC

Phototheca v2019 Utilizes Deep Neural Networks for Human and Pet Detection Startup Lunarship Software announces version 2019.11 of its photo organizer Phototheca, which is now equipped with deep neural networks to search for people and cats in photographs automatically. - November 19, 2019 - Lunarship Software

Denali Advanced Integration CEO Majdi Daher Named to Puget Sound Business Journal Power 100 List The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Davos Networks Announces Partnership with Check Point Software Davos Networks, a Swiss-based company providing comprehensive Cyber Security and Network Solutions, has today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Cloud Security Service Provider Check Point Software AG, a leading provider of Cyber Security solutions globally, to facilitate CloudGuard... - November 14, 2019 - Davos Networks

New Feathers in the Hat of Simform, California: AI, ML, AR, and VR Simform – a trusted custom-software development company in San Francisco – announces the expansion of their service offerings. Over the past decade, Simform has established itself as a technology partner to start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley, building robust and scalable... - November 12, 2019 - Simform

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - Telesense

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Help Testers Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - November 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

The Nation’s Smartest Fire Station Opens in Kansas City, Missouri When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds

Cephasonics Ultrasound Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation for Ultrasound Research Cephasonics Ultrasound has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to conduct research and development (R&D) toward developing a new computational architecture for AI-enabled Ultrafast Frameforming ultrasound systems (UFFFI) - November 04, 2019 - Cephasonics Ultrasound

Canidium Launched Certified SAP® CPQ Packages, Making Implementations Much Easier Canidium's SAP-certified, CPQ packaged solution is now available for purchase. Canidium's unparalleled expertise after many successful SAP CPQ implementations has led to the development of these packages based on the needs of different-sized businesses. - November 02, 2019 - Canidium

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

Consilium UniAgent 7.0 to Drive Connected Digital Customer Experiences Across CRMs and CTI Platforms Consilium Software proves industry leadership with advances that meet real client needs. - November 01, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Running MongoDB Data Analyses Could See Performance Boosts with Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

NextHealth Technologies’ Growth Continues with the Addition of Two Senior Executives to Its Leadership Team Industry veterans will accelerate value by incorporating best practices into methodologies and delivery for NextHealth clients. - October 28, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

Two Weeks Until Global MilSatCom’s Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom will return to London in two weeks with a Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day. - October 22, 2019 - SMi Group

Octobotic Corporation Announces the Completion of Aliveadvisor Global Business Autonomous Platform Octobotic Corporation's Autonomous Aliveadvisor Platform; "Aliveadvisor Global Business Platform for tomorrow autonomous world AI assisted with Moses” - Dr. Fr. Daniel Imperato KM.S.S.P. GM+OB - October 22, 2019 - Octobotic Corporation

JOLT Advantage Group Wins 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Award At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group

NIX Supports Regional Development in Florida An international software development company based in Florida, NIX United, announces a pro bono contest for NGOs and non-profit organizations that engage in the local development of the region in any possible way. - October 12, 2019 - NIX United

Symplast Announces New National Sales Manager Amid Rapid Growth Healthcare Sales Executive Leo Poynton to Spearhead Aggressive Market Expansion in 2020. - October 08, 2019 - Symplast

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release an Updated Preview of AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release an updated preview of AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - October 07, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Cephasonics Announces New Dual-Mode Elastography Ultrasound Systems Cephasonics, a leading provider of innovative research and OEM ultrasound platforms for research and OEM applications, announced today a new ultrasound system designed for elastography. Elastography uses the ability of sound to push tissue in the body and non-invasively measure the elasticity or stiffness... - October 06, 2019 - Cephasonics Ultrasound

Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, is Featured on the Cover of Top 100 Registry's 2019, Q3 Publication, as the Humanitarian of the Year The Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, is featured in the Top 100 Registry, highlighting his life and career. In September 2019, Dr. Layman was named Top 100 Registry's Humanitarian of the Year for his work in raising awareness in the fields of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. - October 03, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

The Upstream Takes AI from Theory to Practice at the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium Over the past several years, AI has grown in relevance and adoption within the upstream oil and gas community. With the launch of several major projects this year by the likes of ExxonMobil, BP and Total, 2019 is being hailed as the year AI goes from theory to practice. This year's lineup of speakers includes AI pioneers from Apache, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, Dell, IBM, TGS, and others. Registration for the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium is available at UpstreamML.com. - October 02, 2019 - Oil & Gas Machine Learning Symposium

Tom E. Edwards Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tom E. Edwards of Frisco, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of marketing and Emerging technology. About Tom E. Edwards Tom E. Edwards is the... - October 01, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

Flexiv Launches New Solutions to Define the Applications of Adaptive Robots Flexiv Ltd. launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm, Rizon in China. - September 25, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

21st Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition Will Return to London in November as the Biggest Edition to Date SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom 2019 to commence on 5th, 6th and 7th of November in London with an anticipated 20% increase from last year. - September 18, 2019 - SMi Group

Regional CIS Experts to Present at Mobile Deployable Communications 2020 SMi Group Reports: Regional speakers will gather at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30 and 31 January 2020. - September 16, 2019 - SMi Group

Nividous Partners with AXON Ivy to Expand Market Presence in the USA Nividous partners with AXON Ivy to help end-customers with the combined power of Nividous RPA and AXON Ivy’s BPM platform for process optimization. - September 12, 2019 - Nividous Software Solutions

Japan-Based Edge Consulting and 2021.AI Team Up to Deliver the Next-Generation AI Platform for the Japanese Market Today, the Danish based AI company 2021.AI announced that they are partnering with Edge Consulting Co. Ltd., a true pioneer within AI development in Japan, who can boast a solid track record of deep learning implementations. Together the two companies will deliver a Japanese version of 2021.AI’s Grace AI platform which will be called “Edge Algo Platform.” The partnership has high set ambitions to make Edge Algo Platform the leading AI platform in Japan for data scientists’ model development. - September 06, 2019 - 2021.AI

Final 3 Weeks for the Upcoming Defence Exports Conference 2019 SMi Reports: The 14th annual Defence Exports conference attracts global acknowledgement with only 3 weeks left until the event this September in Amsterdam. - September 05, 2019 - SMi Group

For Fourth Year, NextHealth Technologies is Named in Three Gartner Hype Cycle Reports NextHealth Technologies, whose AI-powered advanced analytics platform integrates data-driven decision making into workflow to improve healthcare affordability, announced that it has been named for the fourth year in a row as a Sample Vendor in three separate Gartner reports: Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare... - September 04, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

Startup data245 Utilizes Machine Learning to Predict and Reduce Employee Benefit Healthcare Spend Illinois startup data245 employs machine learning to predict employee benefit budgets into the future. - September 03, 2019 - data245

Flexiv Releases White Paper: Adaptive Robots and the Future of Industrial Automation Flexiv Ltd., creator of the world’s first adaptive robotic arm combining direct force control with advanced AI, this week released an official white paper that both reviews the status quo of industrial robots and investigates the potential impact of new technologies. In the white paper, the robotics... - September 01, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Anblicks to Deliver Powering Next Generation Real Estate Operations with Artificial Intelligence Talk at Nepal Tech Summit 2019 Understand how AI can help real estate improve clients’ home search, identify strong lead gen, remove bias from recruiting, refine the transaction and better predict market values. - August 29, 2019 - Anblicks

Cynthia Nustad Joins NextHealth Technologies’ Board of Directors NextHealth Technologies Inc., an advanced analytics platform that integrates data-driven insights into workflow to optimize healthcare affordability, announced today that Cynthia Nustad has joined its board. An inspirational leader who is known for accelerating growth strategies, Ms. Nustad brings extensive... - August 26, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies