Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Fire Systems Technology Incorporated and AI Fire, LLC
Fort Smith, AR, July 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Through its operating company, Impact Fire, AI Fire is proud to announce the acquisition of Fire Systems Technology Incorporated (FST), a premier full-service sprinkler company with operations throughout Arkansas.
Fire Systems Technology specializes in the installation, inspection, maintenance, and renovation of a wide range of fire sprinkler systems, including wet pipe, dry pipe, pre-action, deluge, foam water systems along with backflow systems and fire pumps. With this addition, Impact Fire enhances its ability to deliver responsive, local service with three offices in Little Rock, Bentonville, and Fort Smith backed by the strength of its national resources.
“We look forward to working with Lisa (Impact’s SW Regional VP) and the entire Impact Fire team to grow our business in Arkansas,” said Alan Carlisle, FST owner. “We know this partnership will mean great opportunities for our team and customers” Craig Blankenship, Owner, Fire Systems Technology Incorporated
By welcoming Fire Systems Technology Incorporated, this acquisition strengthens Impact Fire’s regional presence, complementing existing operations in Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia. `
Technology’s experienced professionals, Impact Fire further solidifies its position as a leading provider in the fire and life safety industry. The company looks forward to delivering outstanding services to new and existing customers in the region.
“It's always a pleasure when you can find the perfect buyer. Congratulations to all involved and we wish both parties the best in the newly formed partnership."
- Haden Buckman, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
