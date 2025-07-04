STN, Inc. Announces Return of Annual ForeCause Golf Tournament: 6th October 2025 at Stonebrae Country Club
Pleasanton, CA, July 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After an inspiring and impactful debut in 2024, STN is excited to announce the return of its annual ForeCause Golf Tournament, happening on 6th October at the stunning Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward, CA.
ForeCause is STN’s signature philanthropic and networking event, bringing together technology leaders, partners, and community advocates for a day of spirited golf and high impact giving. The 2024 event drew over 115 golfers and raised more than $60,000 in charitable support. The 2025 tournament will benefit Cristo Rey De La Salle East Bay High School in Oakland, CA, a standout educational institution dedicated to transforming the lives of young people through its innovative learning model.
Cristo Rey De La Salle East Bay High School is transforming education for underserved youth by blending rigorous academics with real-world professional experience through its Corporate Work Study Program (CWSP). Students work one day per week in corporate placements across the Bay Area, gaining four years of job experience before graduation. The results speak for themselves—100% of Cristo Rey’s graduates have been accepted into college since the school’s inception in 2018.
"This year, STN is expanding the experience, inviting new sponsors, donors, and participants to join an afternoon of championship-level golf, live networking, and curated sponsor activations. The day culminates in a hosted reception, silent auction, and a celebratory program honoring the nonprofit driving impact across the Bay Area.
“ForeCause was created to bring our community together around something bigger than business,” said Sabur Mian, CEO of STN, Inc. “We’re especially proud that this year’s tournament will support Cristo Rey’s incredible mission. Last year’s energy, generosity, and sense of purpose confirmed that this event is here to stay. We’re raising the bar for 2025.”
Sponsorship packages for ForeCause 2025 are now open. Visit www.stninc.com/forecause to learn more and get involved.
Let’s drive change—one swing at a time!
About STN Inc.
STN is a next-generation infrastructure partner specializing in GPUaaS, managed services, and secure AI platforms for companies building the future. From high-growth AI startups to enterprise innovation teams, STN helps customers navigate complexity with expert consulting, vendor-agnostic strategy, and purpose-built infrastructure that’s ready for production at scale.
Learn more: www.stninc.com
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
