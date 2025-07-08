Rustic Bear Company Unveils 2025 Collection Catalogs: A Handcrafted Journey Through Home, Gift, and Style
Rustic Bear Company, a growing lifestyle brand known for its story-driven home decor and artisan apparel, proudly announces the launch of its 2025 Collection Catalogs—a curated shopping experience blending handcrafted charm, modern convenience, and heartfelt gifting.
Indianapolis, IN, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The new catalog series is designed for effortless browsing and one-click shopping. With stunning visuals, inspirational spaces, and meaningful product pairings, the 2025 Collection offers a deeper look into the brand’s mission: to create goods with soul, purpose, and staying power.
“This isn’t just a catalog—it’s a trail map.”
“Every page of this collection was designed to guide, inspire, and connect,” said Heather Glover, CEO and Co-Founder of Rustic Bear Company. “We believe that every item should tell a story—and in our 2025 Collection, each product is an invitation to bring that story into your home.”
Highlights of the 2025 Rustic Bear Catalogs Include:
Instant Shopping: Clickable catalog pages bring rustic, one-of-a-kind products directly to customers' carts.
Curated Gift Guides: Organized by occasion, recipient, and season for quick, heartfelt gifting solutions.
Exclusive Sneak Peeks: Be the first to preview upcoming product launches and seasonal releases.
Styled Inspiration: From cozy cabins to modern farmhouses, customers will find real-life rustic style in every spread.
The catalog also features Rustic Bear’s signature graphic tees, handmade wooden decor, and meaningful home accents—all rooted in the company’s belief in second chances, natural beauty, and faith-driven craftsmanship.
A Brand on the Rise
Born from a story of redemption and creative revival, Rustic Bear Company has quickly gained recognition for its rustic aesthetic, emotional storytelling, and customer-first experience. With a growing product line, an expanding partner group, and now a shoppable catalog experience, Rustic Bear is well on its way to becoming a trusted name in meaningful home decor and lifestyle goods.
About Rustic Bear Company
Rustic Bear Company is a lifestyle brand rooted in handcrafted goods, heartfelt stories, and rustic charm. From home decor and artisan apparel to meaningful gifts, every item is designed to reflect the beauty of imperfection and the power of second chances. Founded on faith, family, and the grit of hard-earned craftsmanship, Rustic Bear invites you to take the trail and live with intention.
Contact
Heather Glover
317-526-9793
www.rusticbearcompany.com
