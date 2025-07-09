Pristine Surgical Announces Appointment of Susan O'Shea as Chief Financial Officer
Manchester, NH, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pristine Surgical, the leading maker of single- use, digital arthroscopes, today announced the appointment of Susan O’Shea to Chief Financial Officer. A proven medtech executive with more than two decades of financial leadership in regulated, high-growth environments, Susan will lead Pristine’s financial strategy, capital formation, and operational infrastructure as the company accelerates commercial growth.
Susan brings a strong track record of success scaling medical device companies through periods of rapid transformation. Most recently, she has held CFO roles at EBI Consulting, MedMinder, Ximedica (now Veranex) and Maine Pointe. In her tenure as a financial leader, she has raised over $65 million in growth capital and implemented scalable financial systems to support FDA-regulated manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations. Her deep expertise in subscription-based revenue models, operational efficiency, and financial governance will be instrumental as Pristine advances its mission to deliver single-use arthroscopes at scale.
“Susan is exactly the kind of leader we need at this stage of growth,” said Bryan Lord, CEO of Pristine Surgical. “Her experience navigating both complexity and scale will be critical as we expand access to our Summit™ 4k technology and continue building a capital business. Together with the appointments of John Mahoney as Chief Product Officer and Rich McKillop as Chief Revenue Officer, she strengthens an executive team ready to deliver on ambitious goals.”
As CFO, Susan will oversee financial operations, investor relations, supply chain, and cash management. She will also partner closely with cross-functional teams to drive sustainable unit economics and long-term value creation.
About Pristine Surgical:
Pristine Surgical is a medical device company with a mission to Simplify Endoscopy™. The company complements its single-use digital arthroscopes with its Pristine Connect™ cloud- based software suite to make minimally invasive visualization more efficient, consistent, and safe. Pristine sells its products via subscription with transparent pricing and automated inventory management, delivering improved workflow and reduced costs to the endoscopy suite.
The company is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire’s innovation district and is part of the greater Boston medtech cluster. For more information, visit pristinesurgical.com, find the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram, or email marketing@pristinesurgical.com.
Contact
Bryan Lord
888-304-0004
www.pristinesurgical.com
