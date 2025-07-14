Elevate MedCare Broadens National Footprint with Locations Across Florida, California, Nevada, and Ohio

Elevate MedCare, a leading provider of Transitional Healthcare and Enhanced Case Management, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its service network across four key states: Florida, California, Nevada, and Ohio. This growth underscores the company’s mission to deliver compassionate, outcomes-focused care coordination to patients and healthcare partners nationwide.