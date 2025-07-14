Elevate MedCare Broadens National Footprint with Locations Across Florida, California, Nevada, and Ohio
Elevate MedCare, a leading provider of Transitional Healthcare and Enhanced Case Management, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its service network across four key states: Florida, California, Nevada, and Ohio. This growth underscores the company’s mission to deliver compassionate, outcomes-focused care coordination to patients and healthcare partners nationwide.
Melbourne Beach, FL, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elevate MedCare, a leading provider of Transitional Healthcare and Enhanced Case Management, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its service network across four key states: Florida, California, Nevada, and Ohio. This growth underscores the company’s mission to deliver compassionate, outcomes-focused care coordination to patients and healthcare partners nationwide.
“With every new location, we’re deepening our ability to guide patients through complex care journeys—while helping our partners improve outcomes and reduce costs,” — Dana McDonough, Senior Vice-President of Sales & Marketing, Elevate MedCare
At a Glance:
· Headquarters: Melbourne Beach, Florida
· Regional Hubs: California, Nevada, Ohio (and expanding)
· Core Services: Transitional Healthcare and Enhanced Case Management
Trusted Partners: Hospitals, Insurers, and Case Managers for scalable, cost-effective care coordination
Mission-Driven: Advancing patient outcomes, supporting value-based care initiatives
Elevate MedCare’s multidisciplinary team brings decades of experience navigating the clinical, behavioral, and social complexities that influence health outcomes. From post-acute transitions to chronic condition management, the organization delivers measurable results that blend compassionate care with operational excellence.
About Elevate MedCare
Elevate MedCare is a national leader in Transitional Healthcare and Enhanced Medical Case Management, partnering with healthcare organizations to streamline care coordination, reduce avoidable costs, and improve outcomes for high-risk populations. With licensed service hubs across Florida, California, Nevada, and Ohio, Elevate MedCare supports providers in navigating complex patient needs with clinical precision and compassionate, patient-centric support. The organization’s multidisciplinary team brings decades of experience across medical, behavioral, and social health—delivering personalized, success-driven care that empowers both patients and partners.
Connected. Licensed. Trusted. Elevate MedCare
To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.elevatemedcare.com
Media Contact: clientsupport@elevatemedcare.com, ++1 937-478-3386
