SottoPelle® Recognizes Linda Poole, RN, ANP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Salado, TX, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda Poole, RN, ANP, has developed a comprehensive understanding of patient care with over 40 years as an RN and the last 20 years as a Nurse Practitioner.
For the last 3 years, Linda Poole, RN, ANP, has been utilizing Hormone Therapy and has seen the benefits it brings to her patients. She is now looking to expand her practice to include SottoPelle® Transgender hormone treatment, aiming to provide supportive and informed care for individuals seeking this aspect of their health and well-being.
Linda Poole, RN, ANP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since March, 2025.
To view additional information about Linda Poole, RN, ANP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/linda-poole-rn-anp/
Provider Information:
Linda Poole, RN, ANP
Salado Care Clinic
1313 N Stagecoach Road
Salado, TX 76571
(254) 308-2025
info@saladocareclinic.com
www.saladocareclinic.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saladocc/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saladoclinic
Twitter: https://x.com/AnpPllc
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit:
http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
For the last 3 years, Linda Poole, RN, ANP, has been utilizing Hormone Therapy and has seen the benefits it brings to her patients. She is now looking to expand her practice to include SottoPelle® Transgender hormone treatment, aiming to provide supportive and informed care for individuals seeking this aspect of their health and well-being.
Linda Poole, RN, ANP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since March, 2025.
To view additional information about Linda Poole, RN, ANP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/linda-poole-rn-anp/
Provider Information:
Linda Poole, RN, ANP
Salado Care Clinic
1313 N Stagecoach Road
Salado, TX 76571
(254) 308-2025
info@saladocareclinic.com
www.saladocareclinic.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saladocc/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saladoclinic
Twitter: https://x.com/AnpPllc
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit:
http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
Tracy Beard
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Tracy Beard
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories