SottoPelle® Recognizes Linda Poole, RN, ANP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

Salado, TX, July 09, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Linda Poole, RN, ANP, has developed a comprehensive understanding of patient care with over 40 years as an RN and the last 20 years as a Nurse Practitioner.For the last 3 years, Linda Poole, RN, ANP, has been utilizing Hormone Therapy and has seen the benefits it brings to her patients. She is now looking to expand her practice to include SottoPelle® Transgender hormone treatment, aiming to provide supportive and informed care for individuals seeking this aspect of their health and well-being.Linda Poole, RN, ANP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since March, 2025.To view additional information about Linda Poole, RN, ANP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/linda-poole-rn-anp/Provider Information:Linda Poole, RN, ANPSalado Care Clinic1313 N Stagecoach RoadSalado, TX 76571(254) 308-2025info@saladocareclinic.comwww.saladocareclinic.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/saladocc/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saladoclinicTwitter: https://x.com/AnpPllcCompany Information:SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit:http://www.sottopelletherapy.comHormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.CEO: CarolAnn TuteraEmail: response@sphrt.comPhone: (323) 986-5100