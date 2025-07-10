SottoPelle® Recognizes Susan Weaver, NP for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Farmington, MO, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Susan Weaver, FNP-C, started her nursing career in 2006 in the NICU, caring for the most vulnerable patients. She attended the University of Missouri, Kansas City, for her master’s degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner and graduated in 2012.
Susan Weaver, FNP-C has spent most of her career working in Neurosurgery at Regional Brain and Spine, as well as Urgent Care / Emergency Medicine. She opened Paisley Grace Med Spa & IV Lounge in 2022.
Susan soon acquired patients who needed a functional medicine approach. She started working on her Functional Medicine certification and has passed the board certification for Regenerative & Longevity Medicine with A4M (American Academy of Anti-aging Medicine) in 2024. She has helped patients with autoimmune disease, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, Hashimoto’s disease, and hypothyroidism.
Susan Weaver, FNP-C, has a passion for her work, and every patient is like family to her. Join the family at Paisley Grace Health & Wellness, where we are keeping the faith.
Susan Weaver, FNP-C has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since March, 2025.
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/susan-weaver-np/
Provider Information:
Susan Weaver, NP
Paisley Grace Med Spa & IV Lounge
1114 Maple Street
Farmington, MO 63640
(573) 664-1117
Weaversusie@gmail.com
www.paisleygracemedspa.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
