HYDR8 Keeps Players Hydrated at Kevin Butler Celebrity Golf Invitational Benefiting Lurie Children’s Hospital
HYDR8 Shares Their Premium, Patriotic Bottled Water at the Kevin Butler Celebrity Golf Invitational.
Oak Brook, IL, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HYDR8 proudly kept players and volunteers hydrated at the 10th Annual Kevin Butler Celebrity Golf Invitational, hosted by Ace Hardware, raising an incredible $1.68 million in one day for Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
Ranked among America’s top pediatric hospitals, Lurie Children’s delivers world-class, compassionate care to children across 70+ specialties.
“We are honored to support Kevin Butler’s event that raised over $1.6 million for Lurie Children’s Hospital,” said Amy McNally, Founder & CEO of HYDR8 US LLC. “HYDR8 is committed to giving back to heroes and communities nationwide with every bottle. We are a mission-driven brand focused on charitable giving, and we are honored to have been invited to the Kevin Butler Celebrity Golf Invitational."
About HYDR8 US LLC
HYDR8 is America's premium bottled water brand, proudly produced and sustainably sourced in the United States. Founded by a family that spent nearly three decades in service to the military, HYDR8 is passionate about giving back to U.S. Veterans, First Responders, and their families through its support of the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Every bottle of HYDR8 honors a fallen hero with a QR code linking to their bio page, celebrating their life, service, and sacrifice. Learn more about HYDR8's mission at hydr8us.com.
Contact
Amy McNally
619-841-1890
hydr8us.com
