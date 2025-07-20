Top Waterproof Connectors at the 16th Shenzhen ICH 2025 – Featuring FREMI Technology
New York, NY, July 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the global industrial landscape increasingly relies on robust and reliable connectivity, the demand for advanced connector solutions, particularly those offering superior protection against environmental factors, is soaring. This pivotal trend will take center stage at The 16th Shenzhen International Connector, Cable Harness and Processing Equipment Expo (ICH) 2025, a premier event set to illuminate the future of interconnectivity. Coinciding with this industry evolution, leading manufacturers like FREMI (SHENZHEN) TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD are at the forefront, showcasing their expertise in delivering high-performance, waterproof connector solutions crucial for modern industrial applications.
The 16th Shenzhen ICH 2025: A Hub for Interconnect Innovation
Scheduled to be held from August 26 to 28, 2025, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, the 16th Shenzhen ICH is poised to be a comprehensive showcase of the latest advancements in the connector and wire harness industry. Under the theme “Smart Industry, Connecting the Future,” this influential expo aims to facilitate supply chain integration, foster product innovation, and provide an invaluable platform for technical exchange and industry upgrades.
A key focus of ICH 2025 will be on specialized connectors designed for challenging environments, such as waterproof, explosion-proof, and high-voltage connectors. The event will also highlight solutions tailored for critical sectors like consumer electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), industrial automation, robotics, medical equipment, and lighting. The concurrent International New Energy Connector Harness Technology Summit further underscores the industry’s commitment to addressing the evolving demands of new energy applications and smart manufacturing.
FREMI: Powering Industrial Connectivity with Waterproof Expertise
Amidst this dynamic industry landscape, FREMI (SHENZHEN) TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD stands out as a professional manufacturer specializing in industrial connectors and wire harnesses. Founded in 2016 in Guangming District, Shenzhen, Fremi has rapidly established itself as a reliable provider of customized connectivity solutions. With a 3000-square-meter industrial facility and a dedicated team of over 60 employees spanning R&D, manufacturing, and sales, Fremi boasts a robust infrastructure that includes workshops for mold making, injection molding, connector assembly, wire harness processing, and a laboratory built to international industry standards.
Fremi’s core advantage lies in its integrated approach, encompassing design, manufacturing, sales, and service, positioning the company as a committed global brand manufacturer of connector products. They aim to provide comprehensive, one-stop industrial connection solutions. Their product portfolio is extensive, including a wide range of waterproof connectors, aviation connectors, sensor connectors, IP68 circular connectors, new energy connectors, pin headers, waterproof sockets, plugs, and RJ45 connectors. Notably, many of Fremi’s products carry the IP68 rating, signifying their high level of protection against dust and prolonged water immersion, making them ideal for challenging operational environments. The company is also certified with ISO 9001:2016, CE, and RoHS, underscoring its commitment to quality and environmental standards.
Main Product Application Scenarios:
Fremi’s high-performance connectors find critical applications across diverse industries where reliability in harsh conditions is paramount. Their waterproof connectors are particularly essential in environments exposed to moisture, dust, high temperatures, and vibrations.
Industrial Automation:In factories and industrial settings, equipment often operates in humid, dusty, or high-temperature environments. Fremi’s robust industrial connectors, including their M5, M8, M12, M16, M23, and 7/8 circular connector series, ensure reliable operation of machinery in such demanding conditions. The M8/M12 series, with its full range of A, B, C, D, S, T, and X-coded versions (supporting up to 10 Gigabit/s), is particularly vital for high-speed data transmission in automated systems, industrial light curtains, and other industrial machinery.
New Energy: The rapid expansion of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy installations (solar, wind) necessitates highly reliable and safe connectivity. Fremi’s new energy connectors and waterproof solutions are crucial for EV charging infrastructure, outdoor solar arrays, and energy storage systems, where they must withstand outdoor elements and high-power demands.
Automotive Industry: Modern vehicles integrate an increasing number of electronic devices. Waterproof connectors are extensively used in critical automotive systems, including engine control units, in-car entertainment systems, and airbag systems, ensuring safe and consistent performance in various weather and road conditions.
Medical Equipment: The medical field demands extremely high standards for electrical connection stability and safety. Fremi’s connectors are applied in medical imaging equipment, surgical instruments, and other sensitive devices, guaranteeing reliability and safety in critical healthcare applications.
Aerospace and Military: In aerospace and defense, connectors must endure extreme temperatures, pressures, and vibrations. Fremi’s aviation connectors and rugged solutions are designed to meet these stringent requirements for aircraft landing gear, engines, boosters, and various military equipment.
Outdoor Applications: Beyond industrial settings, Fremi’s waterproof solutions are integral to outdoor lighting, marine electronics, outdoor media displays, and even outdoor sports equipment, where exposure to water and harsh elements is a constant factor. Their IP68-rated products offer peace of mind in these challenging environments.
Emerging Technologies:A s industries evolve, Fremi’s connectors are also poised for integration into emerging fields such as drones, robotics, and artificial intelligence equipment, where miniature, lightweight, and highly functional waterproof connectors will be increasingly sought after.
Key Customer Cases:
As the world increasingly embraces automation, smart technologies, and sustainable energy, the role of advanced and robust connectors becomes more critical than ever. The 16th Shenzhen ICH 2025 serves as a vital nexus for these developments, and companies like FREMI (SHENZHEN) TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, with their dedication to innovation and quality in waterproof and industrial connectivity, are instrumental in building the connected future.
For more information about FREMI’s products and solutions, please visit their official website: www.fmconnector.com
