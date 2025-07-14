Keepnet Highlights a Critical Window of Phishing Risk for New Hires
Keepnet’s new study reveals new hires are highly vulnerable to phishing in their first 90 days. Drawing on data from 237 firms, the report urges onboarding-specific training with AI, gamification, and behavioral metrics to cut cyber risk.
London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Keepnet Warns: Onboarding Poses a Major Cybersecurity Risk for New Hires
Starting a new job is already overwhelming—but it turns out it’s also a critical time for cyber risk. New research from Keepnet reveals that newly hired employees are especially likely to fall for phishing attacks during their first three months on the job.
The 2025 New Hires Phishing Susceptibility Report, based on data from 237 companies across multiple industries, shows that onboarding is one of the riskiest periods for cybersecurity. In fact, new hires were significantly more likely to click on phishing emails than their more experienced colleagues.
Why? It often comes down to inexperience, eagerness to please, and limited awareness of company protocols. Attackers exploit these gaps through tactics like fake HR portals, tech support scams, and impersonation of senior executives.
What the Data Reveals
Newcomers are at high risk: The report confirms a worrying trend—employees in their first 90 days are far more likely to fall victim to phishing.
They’re 44% more vulnerable than those who’ve been with the company longer.
CEO impersonation attacks were particularly successful, with new employees much more likely to fall for authority-based scams.
There’s good news too: Companies that adopted targeted training, including simulated attacks and behavior-based education, saw phishing risk drop by nearly a third.
What the Experts Are Saying
“New hires bring great energy—but if we don’t help them navigate the cyber landscape early on, we’re setting them up to fail,” said Ant Davis from Tesco.
“Even seasoned staff have to stay sharp. A gut feeling can make all the difference,” added Michelle Brown from Staples.
What Can Be Done?
Keepnet recommends a focused onboarding approach using their Extended Human Risk Management Platform. This includes:
AI-powered phishing simulations tailored to employee roles
Gamified dashboards to make learning stick
Behavioral metrics that track risky actions and repeat offenses
Automated segmentation to identify and support at-risk users
Together, these strategies deliver real results—customers have reported up to an 85% drop in risky behaviors and major cost savings.
A Word from the CEO
“Phishing doesn’t wait for your team to settle in,” said Ozan Ucar, CEO of Keepnet. “If you’re not training during onboarding, you’re inviting risk. Our platform makes it easy to educate and protect employees from day one.”
Download the full report:
https://keepnetlabs.com/reports/new-hires-phishing-susceptibility-report
About Keepnet
Keepnet is an Extended Human Risk Management Platform (xHRM) helping organizations reduce employee-driven cybersecurity risks through AI-based phishing simulations, security awareness training, and phishing incident response. Keepnet xHRM helps organizations from SMEs to global enterprises minimize phishing susceptibility by up to 92% and respond to threats 168 times faster.
Contact Info:
Keepnet Marketing Team
social@keepnetlabs.com
