Computer Security News
Ensure that you get the latest news about the protection of data, networks and computing power. Find out about companies in the cybersecurity space, get business intelligence on securing systems and discover evolving partnerships affecting the future of computer security.
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412. - August 05, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Milford H. Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness. Beagle, who led the Army's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise across 11 centers of excellence, will advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions. His appointment supports migration efforts driven by federal directives like OMB Memorandum M-26-15. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor for Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has appointed enterprise software veteran Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation. Oshita, founder of North Star Partners and former VP of Industry Strategy at Oracle, brings 30+ years of commercialization experience. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on turning cryptographic evidence into funded enterprise programs ahead of NIST post-quantum deadlines. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
PrivacyScrubber Launches Zero-Trust MCP Server to Redact PII in AI IDEs
PrivacyScrubber introduces a local-only Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, allowing developers to scrub PII from AI prompts directly inside Cursor & Windsurf. - July 14, 2026 - PrivacyScrubber
Secardeo certEntra v2 Web App for Auto-Enrollment of Entra ID Certificates for S/MIME & CBA
Secardeo releases certEntra v2 for certificate automation for Entra ID users with PQC protection. Secardeo certEntra v2 is now available as an Azure Web App, enabling centralized, automated registration of digital user certificates for Entra ID users. This allows S/MIME certificates to be obtained... - July 12, 2026 - Secardeo GmbH
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Acquisition Systems Associates, Inc. Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification
Acquisition Systems Associates (ASA) has successfully achieved CMMC Level 2 Certification following an independent assessment by an authorized C3PAO. This certification validates ASA's ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI), reinforcing their commitment to cybersecurity excellence. - June 30, 2026 - Acquisition Systems Associates
Qtonic Quantum Adds Intelligence Community Leader Stephen Iwicki to Its Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced the appointment of Stephen Iwicki to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's leadership in post quantum cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience. Iwicki brings decades of intelligence and national security experience to support Qtonic Quantum's mission of helping governments and enterprises identify, prioritize, and reduce quantum-related cyber risk. - June 29, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Qtonic Quantum Corp Publishes Research Report on Long-Term Quantum Exposure Risk to Global Football Medical and Identity Data
Qtonic Quantum Corp released a 30-page public research report on harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure in global football. The report examines how mandatory FIFA medical, cardiac, and identity data across 211 member associations may face long-term quantum decryption risk, assigns a qualitative Critical HNDL Risk Rating, and recommends cryptographic inventory as the first step. - June 12, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Adds Veteran Technology and Governance Leader Ashwin Rangan as Senior Member of the Executive Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced that Ashwin Rangan has joined its Executive Advisory Board as a senior member, bringing veteran technology and governance leadership to support the company’s work in quantum risk, cybersecurity, and post-quantum readiness for enterprise and government clients. - June 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
IronOrbit Positioned to Lead AI-Driven IT Services
Partnership with Shield Technology Partners unlocks access to OpenAI's engineering teams, enabling IronOrbit to embed AI directly into customer operations. - June 05, 2026 - IronOrbit
File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Now Available on the Microsoft Store
Today Axantum Software is happy to announce that file encryption software, Xecrets Ez, is now approved and available as a user-friendly install through the Microsoft Store. - June 04, 2026 - Axantum Software AB
Scott Aaronson, Former Edison Electric Institute SVP, Joins Qtonic Quantum as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity
Qtonic Quantum has appointed Scott Aaronson as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity, strengthening its Executive Advisory Board with deep electric-sector cyber resilience expertise. The appointment supports Qtonic Quantum’s vendor-neutral mission to help utilities and critical infrastructure leaders measure, validate, and migrate cryptographic risk ahead of Q-Day. - May 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
CybrHawk Expands AI-Driven Identity Security and ITDR Capabilities Across Enterprise and Government Environments
CybrHawk announced the expansion of its AI-driven Identity Security and ITDR capabilities across enterprise and government environments. The platform delivers unified visibility, monitoring, and threat detection across identity ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, CyberArk, SailPoint, and Google Workspace. New capabilities include AI-powered ITDR, privileged access monitoring, SaaS identity security, token abuse detection, and identity-centric SOC operations. - May 21, 2026 - CybrHawk
The Invisible War: Brazilian Expert Thiago Manzaro Serain Warns That the Global Shortage of Cybersecurity Professionals is Putting Economies at Risk
In this global shortage, a small group of professionals stands out for mastering highly specialized and technically demanding domains. Among them is Thiago Manzaro Serain, a Brazilian cybersecurity professional with advanced certification in SAP Security, a technology that underpins critical operations for governments, banks, industries, and multinational corporations. - May 19, 2026 - Thiago Manzaro Serain
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
GenRocket Announces UDA-Redact
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — and the First Stage of a New Synthetic Data Pipeline for AI and Quality Engineering - May 14, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100 as Only 5% of Organizations Have Implemented Quantum-Safe Encryption
Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark finds Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness at 18/100, while only 5% of organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption. As four procurement milestones arrive inside 238 days, QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab help enterprises find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure. - May 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
QuantaViable Ships AEGIS: Self-Protecting Data Platform for Regulated Enterprises
QuantaViable announced the first commercial deployment of AEGIS, a governance platform that embeds protection directly into data rather than relying on perimeter security. Deployed in a regulated financial services environment, AEGIS makes documents self-protecting — carrying their own identity verification, access policies, and audit trails wherever they travel, including through AI systems. The platform deploys into customer-controlled environments with no reliance on external infrastructure. - May 04, 2026 - QuantaViable
Four in Five IT Security Pros Believe AI May Cost Them Their Jobs, Finds CyberEdge Group’s 2026 Cyberthreat Defense Report
AI-driven malware on the rise, proprietary LLMs deemed hardest to secure, and 97% of hiring managers now demand AI skills. - April 30, 2026 - CyberEdge Group LLC
IronOrbit Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification with No Exceptions for Seventh Consecutive Year
IronOrbit recently announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination covering the time period of October 1, 2024 through September 2025 with no exceptions for the seventh consecutive year reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to protecting client data and... - April 17, 2026 - IronOrbit
Netizen Receives 2025 Excellence in Internships Award
Netizen has been awarded the 2025 Excellence in Internships Award by Northampton Community College (NCC) at a special Employer Appreciation and Engagement Breakfast event in Bethlehem, PA. This award recognizes the extraordinary degree of internship, job shadowing, and career placement opportunities that Netizen has created for NCC students. - April 17, 2026 - Netizen Corporation
Former Booz Allen Intelligence Executive Paul Chi Joins Qtonic Quantum as Quantum Threats to National Security Accelerate
Qtonic Quantum Corp announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology across the U.S. National Security Community. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as organizations accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration efforts. - March 31, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
SECNORA® Expands U.S. Leadership, Appoints International Business Leader Nilrusha Pieris to Board
SECNORA®, a leading cybersecurity and risk advisory firm operating across Europe and the United States, has appointed international business leader Nilrusha Pieris as Board Member and U.S. Business Partner, signaling a decisive step in its North American expansion strategy. The move comes at a... - March 27, 2026 - SECNORA
Compliant Workspace Introduces 24/7 SOC Monitoring to Its Consolidated 365 Service
Compliant Workspace Expands Its Consolidated 365 Offering with 24/7 Identity Threat Detection and Response - March 19, 2026 - Compliant Workspace
Size Stream Achieves SOC 2 - Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Privacy
Size Stream announced successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, validating the security, privacy, and reliability of its AI-powered body scanning platform. The certification confirms rigorous controls protecting sensitive body and biometric data used across health, fitness, and apparel applications—including made-to-measure, size recommendations, and clothing configurators—giving clients confidence to deploy body data solutions at scale. - March 18, 2026 - Size Stream
QNAP Turns NAS Into NDR: ADRA NDR Standalone Lowers the Barrier to Internal Network Security
As internal network threats escalate, Network Detection and Response (NDR) is increasingly essential—yet high costs and dedicated appliance requirements have kept adoption out of reach for many small and mid-sized businesses. QNAP® Systems, Inc. (QNAP), a leading computing, networking and... - March 12, 2026 - QNAP
QNAP Achieves Viettel Cyber Security Certificate of Completion
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in storage, networking, and computing solutions, today announced that it has officially received the "Cyber Security Certificate of Completion" from Viettel Cyber Security. This certificate confirms that QNAP has successfully passed a... - March 04, 2026 - QNAP
Choice Cyber Solutions Announces Leadership Evolution to Support Continued Growth and Client Success
Choice Cyber Solutions has formalized its leadership structure to support continued growth amid increasing cybersecurity and compliance demands. Co-founder Alex Spigel is serving as CEO, with Steve Rutkovitz continuing as President, alongside a strengthened executive team overseeing technology and operations. The update reflects how the company has been operating and enhances clarity, accountability, and execution for clients navigating complex regulatory requirements. - February 11, 2026 - Choice Cyber Solutions
Silent Breach Launches Retail Cyber Association to Address Industry-Wide Cybersecurity Challenges
New Industry Partnership Enables Threat Intelligence Sharing and Coordinated Response for Retail Sector - February 07, 2026 - Silent Breach
IronOrbit to Sponsor Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026 and Present “Legal Tech Company of the Year”
IronOrbit, a cloud infrastructure and managed services provider specializing in secure, application-optimized virtual desktops for regulated industries, announced today that it will serve as a sponsor of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026, taking place on March 9, 2026, in New York... - February 06, 2026 - IronOrbit
Cozaint Shatters Video Retention Barriers with New Affordable "Pay-as-You-Grow" Storage Model
By subsidizing hardware costs and utilizing patent-pending ALICE1 technology, Cozaint enables organizations to retain months -not days- of critical AI-ready video surveillance data. - February 05, 2026 - Cozaint Corp.
Trafficmind Expands Swiss Tier-1 Network for Sub-10ms DDoS Mitigation Across Europe
Trafficmind today announced a significant expansion of its Swiss-based Tier-1 network footprint, strengthening its ability to deliver sub-10 ms latency DDoS mitigation and application-layer protection to customers across Europe. The expansion integrates additional Tier-1 carrier connectivity and... - January 27, 2026 - Trafficmind
Mods Strengthens Global RiskOps Support for Digital Platforms Facing Fraud, Chargebacks, and Operational Scale
Mods provides specialized Risk Operations support for digital platforms operating at scale, combining fraud prevention, chargeback management, trust and safety, and operational monitoring. Working with marketplaces, subscription platforms, fintechs, and high-risk online businesses, Mods helps teams reduce risk exposure while maintaining operational continuity. The company operates 24/7 across time zones, supporting international clients with structured, SLA-driven workflows. - January 27, 2026 - Mods
Heroic Kids Safety Game to Protect Millions of Children from Bullies and "Villains"
CJ Scarlet, nationally recognized kid safety crusader, sexual abuse survivor, and the “Badass Grandma,” has launched a $350,000 crowdfunding campaign to build the Heroic Kids Safety Game app, designed to empower children ages 5 to 18 to avoid bullies and “villains” before... - January 26, 2026 - Badass Grandma Ventures LLC
Global Affairs Lab Analyzes Global Data Protection Standards Through the Response to the Coupang Data Breach
Global Affairs Lab concludes that South Korea’s response to the Coupang data breach aligns with widely accepted international practices. The analysis emphasizes that government intervention after large-scale data breaches is standard, system-focused, and aimed at strengthening data protection and infrastructure stability rather than targeting specific companies or investors. - January 25, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
The Security Bulldog Announces $400K Pre-Seed Financing Led by Right Side Capital Management to Accelerate AI-Powered Cybersecurity Intelligence Platform
Capital will be used to expand product development, deepen integrations with leading security tools, and scale go-to-market efforts with enterprise and managed security service provider (MSSP) customers. - January 23, 2026 - The Security Bulldog
Securitas North America Explores Risk Intelligence Trends Shaping 2025–2026 in New Security Connected Episode
New episode of Securiosity examines how organizations turn intelligence into action amid accelerating global risk. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Global Affairs Lab Releases Analysis of South Korea’s Personal Data Protection Measures
Global Affairs Lab, an international affairs research institute, has released an analysis of South Korea’s personal data protection measures following a recent large-scale data breach at Coupang. The incident, which involved the exposure of 33.7 million personal data records and affected more... - January 17, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
GenRocket Announces Enterprise-Grade In-Place Masking as the Foundation of Its Quality Evolution Platform
Traditional Test Data Management capabilities deliver industry-leading security, speed, and savings while establishing a clear, practical bridge to synthetic-first test data. - January 15, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Steadfast Partners Helps OP Consulting Group NW Achieve CMMC Level 1 Self-Attestation
Steadfast Partners, a leading cybersecurity consultancy, is proud to announce its successful collaboration with OP Consulting Group NW, enabling the organization to complete its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1 self-attestation. This achievement underscores both... - January 12, 2026 - Steadfast Partners LLC
Qryptonic Finds Critical Cryptographic Vulnerabilities in Every Fortune 1000 Environment Assessed
NIST warns post-quantum cryptography migration will be "much larger in scale" than prior transitions as all public-key algorithms must be replaced. Federal guidance calls for automated cryptographic discovery tools. Qryptonic's 2025 assessments found average of 47 critical vulnerabilities per Fortune 1000 engagement. Under its $2M Quantum Penetration Challenge, $0 has been paid as every environment assessed produced critical findings. - December 26, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Andeavour Launches "Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender" for U.S. QuickBooks Users
Andeavour Launches "Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender" for U.S. QuickBooks Users — An Essential Security and Compliance Control for Financial Files. - December 25, 2025 - Alliance Andeavour Group Ltd.
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. Honored with 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award from U.S. Department of Labor
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a recipient of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award (Platinum Level). This prestigious federal award is the only one of its kind that honors exceptional achievement in veteran employment, and Platinum represents the highest level of award. - December 19, 2025 - UTRS