PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture Secures a Coveted Spot on the $13B SBEAS Contract Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow

DriveStrike Becomes Google EMM Partner DriveStrike becomes Google Android EMM partner provider offering Mobile Device Management and unified data and device protection for all major operating systems for enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike. - December 20, 2019 - Spearstone Management, LLC

New Asigra Program Defends Public/Non-Profit Organizations Against Cyber-Attacks Targeting Backup Data Program Addresses Continued Cybersecurity Breaches Exposing Millions of Consumer Records to Malicious Actors. - December 20, 2019 - Asigra

Novacoast & EST Group to Partner in Texas-Area Cybersecurity Services Novacoast to combine its international resources with EST Group’s specialized Identity & Access skillsets to expand services for both group’s customer bases. - December 19, 2019 - Novacoast, Inc.

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

The Final Version of WinRAR 5.80 is Ready to Download The latest WinRAR release features enhancements of backup options, increased usability of the command-line modus and improvements in compression of large files and in the handling of big data. - December 13, 2019 - win.rar GmbH

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Silent Breach Establishes Headquarters in New York City Silent Breach today announced that it has relocated their global headquarters to 244 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. “Silent Breach is very excited to expand our presence in NYC,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe that the core of cybersecurity will... - December 07, 2019 - Silent Breach

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC

PATECCO Will be an Education Seminar Sponsor at E-Crime and Cyber Security Conference in Frankfurt For the second time, next year, PATECCO will take part in 14th edition of conference E-Crime and Cyber Security. It will take place in Frankfurt, Germany, on January 28, 2020. The company will be an Education Seminar Sponsor and will present its best practices in the field of Identity and Access Management. The... - December 04, 2019 - PATECCO

Cynexlink Launches New Cybersecurity Services for SMEs Cynexlink has announced new cybersecurity services to minimize threats and educate the organizations on cybersecurity as well. Cynexlink, an Irvine based managed IT service provider, has announced its three new cybersecurity services for small to mid-sized businesses in California. - November 29, 2019 - Cynexlink, LLC.

Clocr Announces Launch of Safe and Secure Cloud Locker for Digital Estate Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.

Asigra Named Finalist in 2019 SDC Awards for Cybersecurity-Powered OpEX Backup Appliance Asigra’s Cost-Effective Data Protection Appliance Recognized for Defense Against Ransomware Attacks on Backup Data. - November 25, 2019 - Asigra

Keyfactor Brings Enhanced Security for Cloud, DevOps and IoT with Keyfactor Command 7 Release New Functionality Strengthens Compliance and Security for PKI Operations - November 22, 2019 - Keyfactor

GeoLang Partners with SecureFLO to Deliver Award-Winning Data Security Solutions to the U.S. Market GeoLang, part of the Shearwater Group plc, is delighted to announce it has signed a significant partnership with US-based information security and consultancy experts SecureFLO LLC. - November 20, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

Research Report Informs MSPs on CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Concerns Managed Service Providers Urged to Review Vendor Control and Access to Customers in CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Agreement Terms. - November 19, 2019 - Asigra

Davos Networks Announces Partnership with Check Point Software Davos Networks, a Swiss-based company providing comprehensive Cyber Security and Network Solutions, has today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Cloud Security Service Provider Check Point Software AG, a leading provider of Cyber Security solutions globally, to facilitate CloudGuard... - November 14, 2019 - Davos Networks

Cypherbridge Systems Introduces Ready to Use RA Microcontroller Partner Solutions Renesas Ecosystem Partner Cypherbridge Systems accelerates development of RA MCU IoT applications with SDKPac software solutions. Pre-integrated with RA FSP and MCU Evaluation Kits, SDKPac delivers out-of-box IoT connectivity, security, safety and reliability. - November 13, 2019 - Cypherbridge Systems LLC

Watershed Security, LLC Awarded HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award Watershed Security, LLC receives HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor for their commitment to our veterans. - November 10, 2019 - Watershed Security, LLC

Deep Instinct Named Sponsor at The Knowledge Group’s Event “Ransomware: Best Defense Strategies Against Attacks,” on 12/12/2019 Deep Instinct teams up with The Knowledge Group for its upcoming webcast entitled, “Ransomware: Best Defense Strategies Against Attacks.” This event will be held on December 12, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (ET). For further details about this event, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/ransomware-best-defense-strategies/ About... - November 08, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Helps Defense Contractors Prepare for CMMC with a Free Readiness Check Stealth Group, a full-service cybersecurity company, is offering a free readiness check to help defense contractors prepare for the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. - November 07, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the SQL Server Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory vs. Traditional Storage In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance. - November 06, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Cyber Security Expert Adam DiStefano to Offer Hudson Valley Businesses Free Security Awareness Training With cyber security crimes on the rise, Hudson Valley resident and cyber security expert Adam DiStefano decided to help small and medium sized businesses in the area by providing free cyber security awareness training for all businesses and their employees. - November 01, 2019 - SecuVantage

Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Running MongoDB Data Analyses Could See Performance Boosts with Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs from KIOXIA Enabled a Server to Handle More Data Analytics in Principled Technologies Study Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation Announces a Research Arm to Continue Its Advancement of Post-Quantum Cryptographic Standards The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation, creator of the world’s leading quantum-secure blockchain network and digital asset platform, is continuing to pioneer in the field by seeking up to 4 post-quantum cryptographers for research grants as part of its newly formed research initiative. This announcement comes on the tail of Google’s quantum supremacy achievement, which further confirms the need for a transition towards quantum-secure cryptography in many technological domains. - October 25, 2019 - The QRL Foundation

ComSec LLC to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC

GenRocket Introduces X12 EDI Test Data Solution for Health Care Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

Two Weeks Until Global MilSatCom’s Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom will return to London in two weeks with a Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day. - October 22, 2019 - SMi Group

Median Technologies Automates Compliant Data Protection with Asigra and TAS Group Healthcare Technology Provider Implements Low-Touch Agentless Backup Across Distributed IT Environment for Enhanced Protection and Compliance Readiness - October 15, 2019 - Asigra

Block Armour Announces a Blockchain-Enabled Zero Trust Cybersecurity Solution for IoT Systems Targeted at Smart Cities, Autonomous Mobility, and other related use cases, IoT Armour offers Zero Trust security for critical infrastructure and connected devices and IoT networks. - October 13, 2019 - Block Armour

IDI Consulting Raises Blood Cancer Awareness & Funds Through Light The Night Walk Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting

COPS Monitoring Invests in jBASE COPS Monitoring, the largest provider of wholesale professional alarm monitoring services in North America, announced today the migration of its proprietary Generations monitoring software platform to industry-leading jBASE from ZumaSys. For decades, the exclusive COPS Generations software was built... - October 12, 2019 - COPS Monitoring

NIX Supports Regional Development in Florida An international software development company based in Florida, NIX United, announces a pro bono contest for NGOs and non-profit organizations that engage in the local development of the region in any possible way. - October 12, 2019 - NIX United

Check Your Cyber Resilience During October Cybersecurity Awareness Month "Back to Basics" solutions to counter the email borne threat. - October 11, 2019 - Ingressum Pty Ltd

Principled Technologies Compares Vulnerability and Security Coverage of Leading Vulnerability Management Vendors Tenable.io covered more CVEs than either Rapid7 InsightVM or Qualys Cloud Platform. - October 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) to Host CyberSummit 2019 This Month in Indiana Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) will host CyberSummit 2019 this month in Indiana for a discussion on cybersecurity vulnerability, identification, and remediation. - October 10, 2019 - Homeland Security Foundation of America

GeoLang Launches Sensitive Data Discovery Scan-as-a-Service GeoLang Ltd, a Shearwater Group plc Company, has announced the latest addition to its Ascema Sensitive Data Discovery technology platform: Scan-as-a-Service. Aimed at businesses that need to know where their data resides, whilst validating the importance of sensitive data discovery, the solution performs... - October 10, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

MITA Releases National Standard for Medical Device Security MDS2 Standard Promotes Shared Responsibility Between Healthcare Delivery Organizations and Device Manufacturers. - October 09, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Impulse's SafeConnect NAC Version 7.0 Announcement Users can deploy and operate SafeConnect Network Access Control Version 7.0 more independently than any prior version. - October 09, 2019 - Impulse Point

Keyfactor Honored for Innovation in Identity Management with 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies. - October 04, 2019 - Keyfactor

SMB Networks Joins Far-Reaching Initiative to Promote the Awareness of Online Safety and Privacy for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month SMB Networks announced its commitment to NCSAM by signing up as a Champion and joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. NCSAM is a collaborative effort among many sectors of society. This year’s NCSAM theme of "Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT." encourages everyone to #BeCyberSmart through cybersecurity best practices. SMB Networks specializes in Healthcare IT Support. Founded in 2006, the company serves dozens of medical practices across Connecticut. - October 02, 2019 - SMB Networks LLC

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance Offers Guidance on Mitigating FDA-Announced URGENT11 Vulnerabilities in Medical Imaging Devices In response to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent announcement about revelations of a suite of vulnerabilities known as “URGENT/11,” the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today released a list of general recommendations for health delivery organizations (HDOs)... - October 01, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance