Virtual AI Summit 2025 Tackles the Cybersecurity Implications of AI: From Governance to Innovation
Uniting CISOs and Tech Leaders for Practical Tools, Expert Insights and Collaborative Solutions
Princeton, NJ, July 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As artificial intelligence redefines how enterprises detect threats, secure digital infrastructure, and make strategic decisions, a new urgency emerges: How do we embrace the transformative power of AI without losing control? ISMG’s Virtual Summit: Cybersecurity Implications of AI, taking place on August 19 and 20, convenes global security and technology leaders to confront this question and chart a path forward.
Spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, the summit will draw voices of leading CISOs, technology executives, policymakers, researchers, educators and cybersecurity innovators to explore a single, urgent theme: How to secure AI and secure with AI.
While generative AI, LLMs and machine learning are revolutionizing cybersecurity, they are also introducing complex governance, compliance and operational challenges. The Virtual AI Summit 2025 goes beyond hype and headlines to deliver practical insights, regulatory foresight and peer-driven strategies that cybersecurity leaders can act on today.
“Whether you’re safeguarding a critical infrastructure network or building AI products within regulated industries, the Virtual AI Summit is your compass for responsible, scalable and secure AI adoption,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events, ISMG.
The summit features a comprehensive agenda designed to address both strategic and tactical aspects of AI in cybersecurity. It opens with a critical keynote titled “AI Under Control: How CISOs Can Govern, Oversee and Secure AI-Powered Cybersecurity.” As CISOs accelerate AI adoption across their SOCs and digital ecosystems, the pressure to implement ethical, auditable and defensible frameworks has never been higher. This session, by Sekhar Nagasundaram of Elevance Health, sets the tone for the summit: AI isn’t just a tool; it’s a new dimension of responsibility.
Once the foundation of governance is established, the conversation shifts toward innovation with intention. Retrieval augmented generation (RAG) has emerged as one of the most promising architectures in enterprise AI. Brennan Lodge of Manhattan Institute will share insights on “Unleashing the Potential of RAG” and how it can deliver context-aware intelligence, reduce hallucination risk and accelerate threat response – all while preserving data privacy and compliance.
But innovation cannot scale in isolation. As AI becomes deeply embedded across sectors, a coordinated policy response is essential to ensure its safe and ethical use on a national and regional level. In a fireside chat titled “Convergence of AI and Cybersecurity: The Way Forward for Enterprise Security From a Policy Perspective,” Dr. Amirudin Abdul Wahab of CyberSecurity Malaysia unpacks the policy and regulatory landscape shaping AI integration across Southeast Asia. He will offer a timely perspective on the importance of cross-sector collaboration, harmonized standards and national cyber strategies that support ethical AI deployment without stifling progress.
Following this high-level view, the track turns to the ground-level realities in “How Does AI Continue to Change Cybersecurity?” – an incisive panel featuring Mohd Hanapi Bisri of Petra Energy Berhad and Lim Shih Hsien of Seatrium. With experience spanning IT and OT environments, the panelists will discuss how AI is being operationalized in critical infrastructure and enterprise environments across the APAC region.
“As organizations increasingly rely on third-party AI models and services, securing the AI supply chain has become paramount,” said Geetha Nandikotkur, vice president and conference chair for Asia, Middle East and Africa at ISMG. “The summit is crucial for sharing real-world experiences and building the collaborative relationships needed to secure our digital future.”
With live sessions, regionally curated content delivered across global time zones and CPE credits, the Virtual AI Summit 2025 is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to gain actionable intelligence, network with global experts and shape the future of secure, responsible AI.
For registration and more event information, visit https://ismg.events/summit/virtual-ai-summit-2025/#agenda-engsingle.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
