External Grab Handles Now Available Online from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to offer their ex-stock grab handles for industrial applications – enclosures, doors, drawers, access panels, carry cases, instrumentation, with good hand clearance and ergonomic design.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, July 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to offer their ex-stock grab handles for industrial applications – enclosures, doors, drawers, access panels, carry cases, instrumentation, with good hand clearance and ergonomic design. Handles of this type are often the last component to be fitted and can be needed as a matter of urgency at the last minute to avoid delays in production or delivery – the FDB Panel Fittings Online store specialize in serving this need with rapid service on demand.
Bridge handles – also known as bow, grab, lift and “D” handles are a common component in industries such as mechanical engineering, sheet metal fabrication, HVAC, medical devices, food processing, rail transport and tunnelling, data centres and utilities. They are ideal for manual interactions offering a comfortable interface at the point of operator contact.
The 150mm ref 7/28745 handle is offered in zinc diecast material, polished and chrome plated for enhanced aesthetic appearance and endurance. On the other hand, the 190mm and 280mm moulded grab handles with steel core have black textured finish and countersunk fixings.
The FDB Online portfolio also encompasses large-scale tubular lift handles and small-scale finger pulls. Other D style bridge handles are available with front or rear fixings as required to meet aesthetic and security concerns.
