Elmira Terkulova Mesmerizes Concertgoers at the Scientology Information Center
Elmira Terkulova inspired and uplifted American, Russian, British and Latin residents of Clearwater at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater with songs for dreamers in six languages.
Clearwater, FL, July 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, June 28, 2025, Russian pianist, vocalist and composer Elmira Terkulova, performed songs by celebrity artists and her own compositions at the Scientology Information Center in the historic downtown Clearwater Building for a diverse audience. She played the Center’s piano and sang in English, Russian, French, Spanish, Italian and a language spoken by people in the coldest inhabited part of the world.
Dressed in a floor length gold gown, Ms. Terkulova greeted the multi-ethnic audience with the words, “My intention is no less than to give you the moon.” And with that she sang her first number, Moon River.
Throughout the remaining hour and a half Ms. Terkulova sang songs by Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Sting, songs by Italian, French and Russian artists and her own compositions which she explained were “inspired by her friends, life and freedom for dreamers.”
“I was born with a passion for music, but at 14, I thought I would never be able to achieve my dream of composing and performing,” Ms. Terkulova told the audience. “Ten years later, after being introduced to Scientology, I wrote my first composition, Music of the Sea, and have never stopped since. I have now performed all over the world, written many songs and released five albums.” She then performed Music of the Sea for the audience.
“Artists,” she said, “are very privileged. When something good happens – we create. When something bad happens – we create.” In testament to those words, she told the background story to each of the songs she performed.
In one of those stories, Ms. Terkulova said, “I want to take you to Yakutia [Sakha], the coldest inhabited place on Earth where temperatures can drop to -46 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter.” She also said, “And yet many people love living there. They create strong relationships by helping each other and that is how they survive.”
Ms. Terkulova then performed a song in the Sakha language. She said, “The song, It Turns Out I’m Happy, speaks about the land and how, despite the harsh climate, the person discovers that they are actually happy.”
At the end of her concert, the audience gave Ms. Terkulova a standing ovation. One concertgoer said afterward, “Ms. Terkulova is an unusually gifted artist and I enjoyed every minute of her performance. Even more amazing was the multi-language approach she took in delivering her songs.”
The Scientology Information Center Manager, Pat Harney, added, “We are proud to showcase the works of artists like the amazing Ms. Terkulova because as L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology once said, ‘A culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists.’”
For more information on upcoming events and the Scientology Information Center, please visit the center at 500 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL 33755.
About the Clearwater Scientology Information Center:
Inside the Scientology Information Center, designed as an open-door informational meeting spot, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city’s downtown will discover information displays containing some 300 documentary videos. These videos include the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology and the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups.
