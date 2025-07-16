NCLab Launches Employment Readiness Assessment to Help Employers Identify Work-Ready Talent
Reno, NV, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NCLab, a company providing AI-powered workforce development, is proud to announce the launch of its Employment Readiness Assessment (ERA), a new tool that helps employers evaluate job applicants for fundamental workplace skills before hiring decisions are made.
The ERA is not just a personality or cognitive test—it measures actual performance in key areas such as focus, perseverance, critical thinking, and trainability. It simulates real-world training environments, giving employers a true picture of a candidate's ability to succeed in a structured, modern workplace.
“Hiring right the first time is one of the most critical decisions an employer makes,” said Alex Kanwetz, President of Spacruzzi, a manufacturer of electric watercraft. “We use NCLab’s ERA to screen applicants before interviews. It helps us identify people who have the right mindset and learning capacity to succeed here. It’s been a game-changer.”
NCLab developed the ERA to address a gap in the hiring process: the inability of traditional resumes, interviews, and basic assessments to measure how a candidate will actually perform on the job.
“The ERA gives employers confidence that a job seeker can focus, follow instructions, persist, and problem-solve—before they invest in training them,” said Leonard Lafrance, Director at NCLab. “We’ve seen employers across manufacturing, healthcare, and IT embrace it to reduce turnover and hire smarter.”
The ERA is available now and can be used directly by employers or integrated into training programs and workforce development pipelines. Results are presented in a clear, visual report and can be co-branded for employers or intermediaries.
For more information, visit nclab.com/emp-cra.
About NCLab
NCLab is an AI-powered education company that develops self-paced, hands-on training programs and assessments in fields like data analytics, Python programming, and automation.
Its unique learning-by-doing platform enables learners to build real skills, and helps employers and training providers make better hiring and placement decisions.
The ERA is not just a personality or cognitive test—it measures actual performance in key areas such as focus, perseverance, critical thinking, and trainability. It simulates real-world training environments, giving employers a true picture of a candidate's ability to succeed in a structured, modern workplace.
“Hiring right the first time is one of the most critical decisions an employer makes,” said Alex Kanwetz, President of Spacruzzi, a manufacturer of electric watercraft. “We use NCLab’s ERA to screen applicants before interviews. It helps us identify people who have the right mindset and learning capacity to succeed here. It’s been a game-changer.”
NCLab developed the ERA to address a gap in the hiring process: the inability of traditional resumes, interviews, and basic assessments to measure how a candidate will actually perform on the job.
“The ERA gives employers confidence that a job seeker can focus, follow instructions, persist, and problem-solve—before they invest in training them,” said Leonard Lafrance, Director at NCLab. “We’ve seen employers across manufacturing, healthcare, and IT embrace it to reduce turnover and hire smarter.”
The ERA is available now and can be used directly by employers or integrated into training programs and workforce development pipelines. Results are presented in a clear, visual report and can be co-branded for employers or intermediaries.
For more information, visit nclab.com/emp-cra.
About NCLab
NCLab is an AI-powered education company that develops self-paced, hands-on training programs and assessments in fields like data analytics, Python programming, and automation.
Its unique learning-by-doing platform enables learners to build real skills, and helps employers and training providers make better hiring and placement decisions.
Contact
NCLabContact
Leonard Lafrance
775-772-2567
nclab.com
Leonard Lafrance
775-772-2567
nclab.com
Categories