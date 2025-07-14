GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage
GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output.
Brentwood, NH, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GenTent® Safety Canopies, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its newest product: the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit, created to fit larger whole-home inverter generator models. This innovative generator accessory extends GenTent’s engineered, lab-tested protection to fully encased inverter generators up to 17,500 watts; a first-of-its-kind offering for the generator running cover product category.
"The GenTent XL Inverter Kit now brings engineered, lab‑tested safety and Weatherproof protection to the new high-capacity inverter offerings from the brands professionals trust: Generac, Champion, Westinghouse, DuroMax, Firman, and GENMAX" said Brian Thomas, Director of Sales and Marketing at GenTent. "With coverage over 17kw, we’re extending our protection to the largest and most powerful inverters in the market, and meeting customer demand. Our goal as a safety company is to ensure consumers have their preferred backup power brands safely protected, even in extreme weather." With this release, GenTent now provides a fit for nearly every portable generator on the market.
Key Features & Specifications
• Fits larger inverter generators with total perimeters up to 140″
• Three step installation that takes just minutes to set up
• Rated and lab tested for wind resistance over 70 MPH winds
• Waterproof dual coated rugged material impermeable to over 12” rain/hr
• Extended strength resisting over an 18” snow load or 55 lbs of pressure
• Made from Flame Retardant Materials (NFPA 701 and UL94) ensuring complete safety continuity under extreme weather
Responding to Post2024 Equipment Trends
Recent market data shows increased consumer adoption of high-output inverter generators since 2024, driven by the need for quiet, portable power for emergency home back up, RV and Camping, as well as job sites. Feedback from installers, dealers, and consumers highlighted a gap in coverage solutions for generators larger than traditional inverter sizes.
The XL Inverter Kit closes that gap, enabling GenTent’s trademark “Strap it, Frame it, Cover it” installation to expand to generator models between 10,000 W to 17,500 W; extending safe outdoor operation to larger enclosed inverter generators without compromising performance or ease of use. The GenTent XL Inverter Kit also offers the same three canopy offerings (Standard, Plus, Extreme) so users can customize durability, UV protection, and warranty levels.
Safety Continuity and Proven Performance
As with all GenTent products, the XL Inverter Kit is tested to meet or exceed performance ratings in severe weather events. The weatherproof dual-coated vinyl canopy and dual catalyst fiberglass rod frame maintain the tent’s protection against wet weather while allowing exhaust and airflow to remain unobstructed. The engineered design avoids CO buildup, nuisance CO Shutoffs, and generator overheating. The patented self-attaching system keeps generators safe even in heavy winds, while allowing larger inverters to remain portable for easy access and setup.
Availability & Pricing
The GenTent XL Inverter Kit is available now direct from GenTent.com and through select dealers. The kit supports canopy editions with extended warranties: Standard (1 yr), Plus (2 yr, UV), and Extreme (3 yr, UV and cold-rated). Prices start at $189.99.
About GenTent Safety Canopies
Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure the safe operation of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent eliminates CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it, and Cover it – to WeatherProof Your Power™.
The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S.-made and relied upon by the United States Army, Air Force, United States Navy, Coast Guard, National Guard, Air National Guard, Department of Energy, NOAA, as well as homeowners and businesses during notable storms such as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the leader in generator safety, offering rated covers for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses, and first responders. For more information, visit gentent.com.
Contact
Saloni Mahapatra
781-334-8368, x1010
www.gentent.com
