Open Acting Studio Days Return in 2025 With Global Livestream at Swiss Acting Institute
Following the 2024 success, actor and director Remo Vinzens brings back the unique training event for stage and film performance. The program is produced by Star Class Films.
Zurich, Switzerland, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Open Acting Studio Days Part 2 will take place in November 2025 at the Swiss Acting Institute in Zurich. Organized by Star Class Films and led by Remo Vinzens, the three-day event offers live-recorded acting workshops with international and German-language sessions. For the first time, the program will be globally livestreamed, allowing remote participants to gain practical skills and witness professional acting methods up close.
About Star Class Films
Star Class Films is a Zurich-based production company specializing in professional training events and film-related projects. Founded in 2015, the company collaborates across theater, television, and educational media.
About Swiss Acting Institute
The Swiss Acting Institute is a Zurich-based platform for aspiring and professional actors. It offers immersive training programs, industry-focused coaching, and now also livestreamed workshops for a global audience.
