National Insider Risk Symposium Announces Esteemed Lineup of Key Speakers
Washington, DC, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The National Insider Risk Symposium — formerly the Counter‑Insider Threat Symposium — has unveiled its official roster of keynote and expert speakers for its highly anticipated 10th annual gathering, taking place on September 17–18, 2025, at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C.
Hosted by DSI, the Symposium convenes government, commercial, and academic leaders at the forefront of insider risk management, offering unparalleled insight into strategies, tools, and best practices for identifying, assessing, and managing insider risks.
Featured Speakers Include:
Douglas Thomas, Managing Director, Global Security, Threat Detection & Analysis Office, JPMorgan & Chase
Dawn Haley, Senior Manager, Threat Intelligence & Investigations, Duke Energy
Jill Baker, SES, Director, Integrated Vetting, OUSD (I&S)
Sam Visner, Chair-Board of Directors, Space ISAC
Evan McHenry, Deputy CISO and Senior Director of Corporate Engineering, Robinhood
Candice Camp, Senior Director of Insider Threat & Cyber Investigations, Capital One
Lawrence Zacarese, VP for Enterprise Risk Management & Chief Security Officer, Stony Brook University
James Shappell, SES, Director, DITMAC, DCSA
Todd MacGregor, Manager, Insider Threat & Forensics, Chevron
Dr. Deanna D. Caputo, Chief Scientist for Insider Threat Research & Solutions; Senior Principal Behavioral Psychologist, MITRE
JohnArthur Sgroi, Counterintelligence & Insider Threat Manager, Northrop Grumman
Jason Buchanan, Manager, Insider Risk Program, Exelon
Attendees will benefit from the expertise of these distinguished professionals who represent a cross-section of public-sector agencies, private corporations, and academic institutions.
Now in its 10th year, the National Insider Risk Symposium is set to convene over 400 attendees representing the federal government, DoD, academia, finance, hospitality, automotive, and cybersecurity sectors to take part in two days of interactive plenary sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and more.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register for the event, please visit https://www.insiderriskevent.com/.
Contact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://www.insiderriskevent.com/
